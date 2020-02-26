Facilities Management Market Growth to be Fuelled by 2019-2025
In 2018, the market size of Facilities Management Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Facilities Management .
This report studies the global market size of Facilities Management , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Facilities Management Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Facilities Management history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.
In global Facilities Management market, the following companies are covered:
The key players covered in this study
Bilfinger HSG Facility Management GmbH
Cofely
Compass Group PLC
Cresa, LLC
Ecolab USA Inc.
GDI Integrated Facility Services
G4S plc.
Mitie Group PLC
Sodexo, Inc.
ISS World Services
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Plumbing, Air Conditioning Maintenance
Fire Protection Systems
Mechanical and Electrical Maintenance
Cleaning and Pest Control
Laundry
Market segment by Application, split into
Corporate
Government and Public
Healthcare
Manufacturing
Residential and Educational
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe Facilities Management product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Facilities Management , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Facilities Management in 2017 and 2018.
Chapter 3, the Facilities Management competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the Facilities Management breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 12, Facilities Management market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Facilities Management sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.
