Ewing Sarcoma Drugs Market Global Production, Growth, Share, Demand and Applications Forecast to 2027

Ewing sarcoma is a type of tumor that forms from a certain kind of cell in bone or soft tissue. Ewing sarcoma may be found in the bones of the legs, arms, feet, hands, chest, pelvis, spine, or skull. Ewing sarcoma also may be found in the soft tissue of the trunk, arms, legs, head, neck, retroperitoneum (area in the back of the abdomen behind the tissue that lines the abdominal wall and covers most of the organs in the abdomen), or other areas. Ewing sarcoma is most common in adolescents and young adults (teens through mid-20s).

Increasing incidence of Ewing sarcoma worldwide and initiatives taken by government organizations to reduce the rate of morbidity caused by Ewing sarcoma are factors driving the market. For instance, according to National Organization for Rare Disorders, the annual incidence of Ewing sarcoma is 2.93 children per 1,000,000. Approximately 200-250 children and adolescents in the United States are diagnosed with a tumor in the Ewing family of tumors each year. However, high cost of treatment may impede the market growth in the review period.

The key players influencing the market are:

– Gradalis

– Pfizer Inc.

– NantPharma

– F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

– Celgene Corporation

– Eli Lilly and Company

– Bayer AG

– Novartis AG

