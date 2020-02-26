Energy And Resources Market Expansion Projected size Gain an Uptick during 2022

The global market for perovskite and other thin film solar module should grow from $3.7 billion in 2017 to $5.2 billion by 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0% from 2017 to 2022.

The global market for process oils should grow from $5.1 billion in 2017 to $6.0 billion by 2022 at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2017 to 2022.

The U.S. market for fracking fluids should grow from $10.7 billion in 2017 to $15.1 billion by 2022 at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2017 to 2022.

Request for Report Sample: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/11608

Report Scope

Energy industry greatly impacts the lives of everyone, and every nation strives to achieve energy independence by utilizing the natural resources be it conventional fossil fuels or renewable sources. Advancements in technology has changed the landscape of the energy industry, for example the shale revolution has made US a net exporter of oil from being one of the largest importers of the commodity. Likewise, concerns about the depleting resources in the form of oil reserves, gas reverses, and ill effects of dependence on fossil fuels like coal has given a renewed thrust on researching renewable energy technologies to reduce the harmful impact on the environment as well as create energy sustainability for long term.

As per EIA the primary energy consumption in 2015 stood at REDACTED quadrillion Btu, and it is projected to grow to REDACTED quadrillion Btu by 2050. The primary energy consumption grew by REDACTED from 2016 to 2017. Of this Oil and Natural gas accounted for REDACTED of the primary energy consumed in terms of million tons of oil equivalent. Renewables (excluding Hydropower) accounted for REDACTED of the total primary energy consumed in 2017, a growth of REDACTED over the previous year

Request for Report Discount: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/11608

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Introduction

Foreword

Chapter 2 Perovskite Solar Cells: Materials, Fabrication, and Global Markets (Report EGY144A)

Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Intended Audience

Scope of Report

Methodology and Information Sources

Market Breakdown

Analyst’s Credentials

BCC Custom Research

Related BCC Research Reports

Summary and Highlights

Market and Technology Background

Perovskites

Solar Cell Industry

Milestones in the History of Perovskite Solar Cells

Applications of Perovskite Solar Cells

Construction/Architectural

Infrastructure

Electronics

Transportation

Space

Defense

Market Summary

Market, by Region

Basic Configuration of Perovskite Solar Cells

Perovskite Materials for Solar Cells

Other Materials for Perovskite Solar Cells

Bottom Transparent Conductive Layer

Hole-transporting Layer

Electron-transporting Layer

Hole-Blocking Layer

Top Conductive Layer

Fabrication Process for Perovskite Solar Cells

Physical Processes

Chemical Processes

Hybrid Processes

Film Thickness and Deposition in Perovskite Solar Cells

Perovskite Solar Cell Efficiency

Tandem Solar Cells

Double-Perovskite Solar Cells

Single-Junction Solar Cells

Perovskite Nanowires

Perovskite Quantum Dots

Advantages and Disadvantages of Perovskite Solar Cells

Latest Technological Developments, 2015 to Present

Perovskite Layer for Solar Cells with Composition Gradient

Tin-based Hybrid Perovskite/Silicon Tandem Solar Cell

Chalcopyrite-Perovskite Tandem Cell

Perovskite Solar Cell with Back Contacts

High-Efficiency Organic-Inorganic Perovskite Solar Cell

Chapter 3 Process Oils: Emerging Opportunities and Global Markets (Report EGY148A)

Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Scope of Report

Intended Audience

Research Methodology

Analyst’s Credentials

Related BCC Research Reports

Summary and Highlights

Definition of the Market

Classification of Process Oils

Paraffinic Process Oil

Naphthenic Process Oil

Aromatic Process Oil

Noncarcinogenic Process Oil

Selection of Process Oils

Process Oil Groups

Oil Compatibility

Oil Viscosity

Oil Thermal Stability

Oil Specific Gravity

Oil Pour Point

Oil Cost

Market Summary

Regional Analysis of the Market for Process Oils

Market, by Application

Tires and Rubber

Polymers

Personal Care Products

Textiles

Others (Adhesive, Coatings, Defoamers)

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Regulations and Policies Impacting the Market for Process Oils

Environmental Concerns

Factors Driving Market Growth

Process Oil Trends

CAPEX Guidance

Cost Control

Technology Guidance in Operations

Market Shares of the Top Companies

Strategies and Investments

Challenging Growth Continues into FY2017–2018

Make an Inquiry before Buying: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/11608/Single