Endoscopy Equipment Estimated to Discern 2018 – 2028

Global Endoscopy Equipment Market: Drivers and Restraints

The high quality visualization offered by endoscopy devices enables physicians to detect, diagnose, and treat diseases accurately and efficiently. This is one of the key factors driving the growth of the global endoscopy equipment market. Increasing application areas such as gynecology and urology will boost the market for endoscopy equipment across the world. The emergence of single-incision surgery and robot-assisted surgery will also benefit growth. Recently, minimally-invasive surgeries have been widely accepted due to their advantages such as quicker recovery, shorter hospital stays, low blood loss, reduced trauma, and superior patient outcomes, contributing to the expansion of the market.

Based on product type, visualization systems and endoscopes have been identified as key segments. Endoscopes can be further segmented into rigid, flexible, and capsules. On the basis of application, the global market for endoscopy equipment can include segments such as gastrointestinal endoscopy, hysteroscopy (endoscopy of uterus), colonoscopy, bronchoscopy, laparoscopy, otolaryngology, falloposcopy (endoscopy of fallopian tubes), and arthroscopy. Of these, the gastroscopy segment accounts for a considerable share in the market. Over the forecast period, the laparoscopy segment is also slated to gain prominence, fuelling the market for the endoscopy equipment.

On the contrary, factors such as high costs of endoscopy procedures, strict regulatory policies, and lack of skilled personnel might emerge as the key challenges faced by the global endoscopy equipment market.

Global Endoscopy Equipment Market: Regional Outlook

North America is a prominent regional segment, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The U.S. holds a large chunk of the overall market for endoscopy equipment on account of high incidence of colorectal diseases, gastrointestinal disorders, and growing geriatric population. France, Germany, and the U.K. are the key countries responsible for the significant growth of the Europe endoscopy equipment market.

Asia Pacific will grow at a substantial rate over the next few years, owing to the increasing awareness about minimally-invasive surgeries, popularity of medical tourism, growing healthcare expenditures, and emergence of numerous new endoscopic training centers. China, India, and Taiwan, in particular, will witness high level of expansion. Apart from these regions, the markets of Latin America, North Africa, and the Middle East are likely to display high demand for endoscopy equipment during 2017-2025.

Major Companies Mentioned in the Report

The leading companies operating in the global endoscopy equipment market include Stryker Corporation, Medtronic plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, Olympus Corporation, CONMED Corporation, Ethicon, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, and Richard Wolf GmbH. Several leading companies have been focusing on R&D activities in order to come up with newer, competitive range of products.

