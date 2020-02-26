Emerging Opportunities in Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market with Current Trends Analysis2017 – 2025

Global Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Transfection Reagents and Equipment industry.

Trends and Opportunities

The global transfection reagents and equipment market is expected to show an optimistic rate of growth over the coming years, primarily attributed to the recent advancements in transfection technologies, as well as the strong impetus provided by pharmaceutical and biotechnologies entities towards the research and development efforts in this market. The global transfection reagents and equipment market is also benefitting from the high value alliances and partnerships that have recently emerged in the global scenario, especially between big pharma names and research institutes with the intention of boosting drug discovery rates. The overall demand for synthetic genes has seen a strong rate of growth in the recent past, and is likely to continue doing so for the immediate future. A large part of this demand comes from the research and development efforts to fight cancer, a disease now highly prevalent in all regions.

The leading end users of the global transfection reagents and equipment market include biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical companies, and research institutes and academic bodies. The key methods of transfection on which this market can be segmented on, include viral, physical, and biochemical. It is likely for the viral segment to show a very positive rate of growth over the coming years.

Global Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market: Region-wise Outlook

North America has held a consistent lead in the global transfection reagents and equipment market so far, owing to a highly advanced foundation of research propelled by investments from pharma as well as government initiatives. North America also holds a higher demand priority for protein therapeutics, another reason for the leading share held by the region in the global transfection reagents and equipment market. Europe and Asia Pacific respectively follow North America in the market, however, the growth rate of Asia Pacific is expected to outshine all other regions due to the swiftly-evolving nature of the healthcare infrastructure and research organizations in the region.

Global Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market: Key Players

Key names associated with the global transfection reagents and equipment market so far, included Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Promega Corporation, Polyplus-transfection SA, QIAGEN N.V., Lonza Group, Bio-Rad Laboratories, and Sigma-Aldrich Corporation.

