Electric Traction Motor Market Global Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecast, 2019-2026

Electric Traction Motor Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Electric Traction Motor is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Electric Traction Motor in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Electric Traction Motor Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

The following manufacturers are covered:

Benchmarking

Crrc

Alstom

Traktionssysteme AustriA

Siemens

ABB

BoscH

CG Power

General Electric (GE)

NIDEc

Skoda Electric

ToshibA

Weg Sa

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

AC

DC

Segment by Application

Railway

Electric vehicles

Others (Elevators, conveyors, and industrial machinery)

The Electric Traction Motor Market report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:

