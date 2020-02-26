Electric Toothbrush Market Set to Witness an Uptick during2019 – 2025

Electric Toothbrush Market Insights 2019, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Electric Toothbrush industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Electric Toothbrush manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2019-2025 global Electric Toothbrush market covering all important parameters.

The key points of the Electric Toothbrush Market report:

The report provides a basic overview of the Electric Toothbrush industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2019-2025 market shares for each company.

Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of Electric Toothbrush industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export.

The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report then estimates 2019-2025 market development trends of Electric Toothbrush industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out.

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Electric Toothbrush Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

There are 3 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Electric Toothbrush are included:

Drivers and Restraints

Numerous factors are serving to stoke the market for electric toothbrush. Foremost among them are the rising awareness about such products on account of proactive advertising strategies of companies and increasing concern about oral hygiene. The rising disposable incomes of people and the surging spends on product development by companies is also having a positive impact on sales. However, owing to their slightly higher costs, their sales are yet to gather pace in cost conscious under developed nations. Another hurdle for the market is the high cost of replacing the bristles mounted on the head of the toothbrush every five six months as this serves to dampen sales.

A noticeable trend is the emergence of smart electronic toothbrush with added features. Those, for example, come with features such as Bluetooth, camera, and Wi-fi, among others. They can connect with smartphones with the help of Bluetooth and Wi-fi to provide feedback on the condition of ones teeth and brushing habits. While such premium products are meant for high net worth consumers willing to splurge on cutting-edge day to day products, manufacturers are also coming up with a wide range of electric toothbrushes to suit budgets of all kinds.

Global Electric Toothbrush Market: Trends and Opportunities

Sales of electric toothbrushes are picking up through both online and offline platforms. The latter includes supermarkets and hypermarkets and convenience stores. As far as the product is concerned, the bristles can be broadly categorized into nanometer and soft. Similarly, the head movement is of two types – rotation or oscillation and sonic or side-by-side.

Global Electric Toothbrush Market: Regional Analysis

From a geographical perspective, key segments in the global market for electric toothbrush are North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. Currently North America accounts for a considerable share in the overall market owing to the increased spending capacity of the people in the region, particularly in the U.S. and Canada, and also because of the early adoption of latest technologies in the two nations. Besides, presence of key players, who are seen pouring money into product development, is also serving to catalyze growth in North America market. Europe is another major market and Asia Pacific is an upcoming one which most keen players are looking to tap into. This is because of the large consumer base in Asia Pacific, particularly in the large and populous economies of India and China that are developing fast.

Global Electric Toothbrush Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players in the global market for electric toothbrush that have been profiled in the report are Church & Dwight, Koninklijke Philips, Colgate-Palmolive, Panasonic, Procter & Gamble, and OMRON. The report throws light on their product offerings, sales and revenues, and growth prospects in the upcoming years after a thorough primary and secondary research.

