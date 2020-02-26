Eggshell Membrane Powder Market Overall Study Report Analysis 2019 – 2027

Indepth Read this Eggshell Membrane Powder Market

key players in the landscape include Microcore Research Laboratories, MitushiBiopharma, ESM Technologies, Biova. LLC, Ecovatec Solutions, Eggbrane (DEPP B.V.), KnuGroup, Eggnovo SL

Global Eggshell Membrane Powder Market: Key Trends and Drivers

The global eggshell membrane powder market is set to see significant growth, owing to multiple factors. Few of these factors are spelled out below.

A rise in prevalence of arthritis is predicted over the forecast period. In United States alone, about 54 million (12.1%) adults have doctor-diagnosed arthritis. And, by 2040, this number is expected to be 78 million (26%) US adults. With numbers as high as this in one region, it can be stated without being presumptuous that the global eggshell membrane powder market is looking at a massive generation of opportunities between 2019 to 2027. Compounding this situation is the increase in geriatric population worldwide. One in six people will be over the age of 65 and in 2018, the world witnessed the number of people in this age bracket surpass the number of people below the age of five.

High adoption in beauty industry will fuel the eggshell membrane powder market as advantages unveil themselves and demand for natural products rise tremendously. This is especially true for hair and skin products that benefit from the beneficial acids and enzymes the membrane powder is rich in.

Global Eggshell Membrane Powder Market: Geographical Analysis

The region that is set to dominate the global eggshell membrane market is North America owing to an increase in geriatric population; one in six people will be 65 and above by the end of the year 2050. Besides, United States will see a heavy incidence of arthritis. The second most prominent region would be Europe, owing to presence of a huge number of ageing people, again.

