Drone Service Market Set For Rapid Industry Growth, To Reach Around US$ 24,882.2 Million By 2027 with a CAGR of 51.1%

Latest market study on “Drone Service Market to 2027 by Type (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, and Hybrid); Services (Surveying & Mapping, Delivery, and Aerial Photography); Industries (Real Estate/Infrastructure, Media & Entertainment, Agriculture, Industrial, and Law Enforcement) – Global Analysis and Forecast”, the drone service market is estimated to reach US$ 24,882.2 Mn by 2027 from US$ 435.2 Mn in 2017. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

The drone service providers offer various types of drones to the end user industries for several purposes such as surveying, mapping, inspection, cinematography, and goods delivery among others. These third- party service providers offer their customers a variety of drones ranging from fixed- wing drones, rotary wing drones, and hybrid drones. The rotary wing drones are the most attractive unmanned aerial vehicles for commercial use, and the same is expected to dominate the market for drone service over the next decade. The primary advantage of rotary wing drones is that these vehicles have the ability to VTOL (vertical takeoff and landing), thereby requiring smaller takeoff and landing area. Another strength of rotary wing drones to hover around and to execute agile maneuvering, which helps the rotary wing drones to attract customers from several industries.

Leading Key Market Players Mentioned in the Report:- Terra Drone Corporation, CyberHawk Innovations Limited, Drone Volt, Zipline, Aerodyne Group, Airinov, Sky Future, SkySpecs, Measure and Flirtey among others.

Moreover, the drone service providers opt for rotary wing drones attributing to the benefit that these drones are easier to transport from one place to another. The designs of these drones help the user or the operator to fold and pack into a smaller unit, which has attracted several drone service providers. The result of this is the increasing market size of drone service through rotary wing drones. Further, accounting to the compact size of the product as compared to fixed- wing drones, the rotary wing drones are less expensive. Coupling the lower price of the drones with a higher return on investment, the services providers tend to purchase these drones and offer their customers with rotary wings UAVs. These are the primary factor that has boosted the rotary wing drones in the drone service market in the past few years, and the same is expected to accentuate the demand in the coming years.

Global Drone Service Market – By Drone Type

Fixed Wing Drone

Rotary Wing Drone

Hybrid Drone

Global Drone Service Market – By Service

Surveying, Mapping and Inspection

Delivery

Aerial Photography

Others

Global Drone Service Market – By Industry

Real Estate/Infrastructure

Media & Entertainment

Agriculture

Industrial

Law Enforcement

Others

The report presents the current market analysis scenario, future and future opportunities, revenue growth, prices and profitability. The proprietary data in this report is collected by The Insight Partner’s dedicated research and analysis team of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and various customization options in the existing study.

