Dissolved Gas Analyzer market anticipated to experience next wave of growth over the forecast period2018 – 2028

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Dissolved Gas Analyzer market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Dissolved Gas Analyzer market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period. This Dissolved Gas Analyzer market study considers 2018 as the base year, 2019 as the estimated year, and 2019 – 2029 as the forecast timeframe.

The Dissolved Gas Analyzer market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Dissolved Gas Analyzer market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the Dissolved Gas Analyzer market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

Market Potential

The demand for dissolved gas analyzers is expected to spike in the coming years as the end users industries are working toward maximizing reliability of their equipment and minimizing the risks involved in using them. The high risks in power transformers facilities due to aging, lack of financial resources, and draining workforce has coaxed units to ensure constant monitoring. This has spurred a terrific demand for dissolved gas analyzers as they help in assessing the presence of harmful gases.

In line with this trend, Austin Energy installed this monitor on its three 138 kV transformers. The dissolved gas analyzers offer a single value in ppm on the basis of gases such as acetylene, hydrogen, carbon monoxide, and ethylene. The data analysis has helped the company understand the degradation of the wind inside the systems along with particle and overheating. In the long-run, Austin Energy will be able to measure the asset health index and pinpoint the possibilities of failure in each transformer.

Global Dissolved Gas Analyzer Market: Regional Outlook

From a geographical point of view, the global dissolved gas analyzer market is segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Africa, Middle East, South America, and Rest of South America. Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the global market in the near future as the developing countries in the region are undergoing infrastructural developments. Dissolved gas analyzers will be high demand in Asia Pacific due to growing number of power transformers in the region along with emergence of online DGA analysis.

Analysts anticipate that Europe and North America will follow the lead in the coming years due to aging power transformers in the region that will require close monitoring. Furthermore, need to ensure right detection of fault gases in new transformers will also augment the demand for DGAs in the region. The rising environmental concerns due to improper power generation has also resulted in adoption of dissolved gas analyzers in various parts of the world.

