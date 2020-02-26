Diisononyl Phthalate Market Analysis & Outlook 2020-2027: AEKYUNG PETROCHEMICAL Co., Ltd ,BASF SE ,Evonik ,Exxon Mobil Corporation

The Diisononyl Phthalate Market research report provides an in-depth analysis of the major industry leading players along with the company profiles and strategies adopted by them. This enables the buyer of the report to gain a telescopic view of the competitive landscape and plan the strategies accordingly. A separate section with said industry key players is included in the report, which provides a comprehensive analysis of price, cost, gross, revenue, product picture, specifications, company profile, and contact information.

Diisononyl phthalate (DINP) is a commonly known plasticizer and is used widely to make plastics more flexible, durable, and specific in function. Since DINP can also be used as a softener, it is also used in products such as shoes, wiring and cable insulations, tubings, and automobile interiors. Some of the properties of vinyl products with DINP are water resistance, resistance to changing weather conditions, long-lasting wear and durability, and high thermal insulation. The multiple benefits offered by the chemical makes it a preferred choice across a broad spectrum of applications.

The Diisononyl Phthalate Market research report provides an in-depth analysis of the major Diisononyl Phthalate – industry leading players along with the company profiles and strategies adopted by them. This enables the buyer of the report to gain a telescopic view of the competitive landscape and plan the strategies accordingly. A separate section with industry key players is included in the report, which provides a comprehensive analysis of price, cost, gross, revenue, product picture, specifications, company profile, and contact information.

The diisononyl phthalate market is estimated to grow during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for flexible PVC and growth in the application in the construction industry. However, stringent regulations associated with the use of phthalate plasticizers are expected to limit the growth of the diisononyl phthalate market. On the other hand, rising preference for DINP compared to other products such as Bis(2-Ethylhexyl) phthalate is likely to showcase growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

The report also includes the profiles of diisononyl phthalate market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.



AEKYUNG PETROCHEMICAL Co., Ltd

BASF SE

Evonik

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Hallstar

HELM AG

KLJ Group

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

OCI COMPANY Ltd.

The Chemical Company

Diisononyl Phthalate Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Polymer Type (Acrylics, Polyurethanes, Polyvinyl Chloride, Other Polymer Types); Application (Coated Fabric, Consumer Goods, Film and Sheet, Flooring and Wall Covering, Wire and Cable, Other Applications) and Geography

