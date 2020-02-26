Dental Lasers Market Growth to be Fuelled by Advancements in Technology 2017 to 2022

The study on the Dental Lasers Market Research offers a profound comprehension of the market dynamics like opportunities, drivers, trends, and the challenges. The analysis further elaborates on the micro and macro-economic aspects which can be predicted to shape the rise of the Dental Lasers Market throughout the forecast period (2019-2029).

The introduced study elucidates the key indexes of Market growth which contains a comprehensive analysis of CAGR development the value chain, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. This data will enable readers to know the qualitative growth parameters of their worldwide market.

Dental Lasers Market Segmentation Assessment

The development prospects of this Dental Lasers Marketplace in various Regions are analyzed in the report together with information such as political, the regulatory frame, and economic outlook of each region.

Competitive Landscape

In February 2019, AMD Lasers introduced the latest addition to its line of soft-tissue lasers, Picasso Clario®. The new Clario® package is designed specifically for dental hygienists, including a streamlined navigation for relevant treatments.

In January 2019, BIOLASE, Inc., a key player in dental lasers market, announced a joint product promotion with dental instrument manufacturer Hu-Friedy at two major dental meetings in 2019. The new partnership is aimed at addressing soft tissue management at the earliest stages. They will feature a cross-promotion that offers exclusive deals and product samples for complementary lines of products.

In October 2018, Convergent dental announced ‘The Next Generation of Solea’; Solea® is the world’s first computer-aided, CO2 all-tissue laser system. According to the company, the latest advancements provides a quantum leap of performance at all levels along with improved ergonomics, software upgrades, better accessibility, and lower footprint.

Other leading players operating in the dental lasers market include Elexxion, LUMENIS, A.R.C. Laser, Danaher, IPG Photonics, Dentsply Sirona, and Ivoclar Vivadent AG.

Note: The Fact.MR study offers compelling insights into the competitive landscape of the dental lasers market, request a summary of the report.

Additional Insight

FDA Approvals to Enhance the Sales of Dental Lasers

Increase in approvals of dental lasers by Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and other related agencies has been creating a lot of enthusiasm in the global market of dental lasers. In the past few years, leading manufacturers of dental lasers have won a number of regulatory approvals, enabling them to launch a range of products.

Based on product type, yttrium aluminum garnet lasers will contribute the largest share to the dental lasers market, accounting for over half of the total revenue share. The yttrium aluminum garnet lasers segment is estimated to cross a value of US$ 360 million by 2022-end, growing at a robust CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period.

Research Methodology

The Fact.MR report on dental lasers market is a result of a thorough and exhaustive research methodology. The actionable and detailed insights into global dental lasers market are obtained through a two-step research process involving both primary and secondary resources. The secondary research was conducted by particularly studying trade journals, paid resources, and other associated publications relevant to dental lasers market. The primary research, on the other hand, involved interviewing industry experts. Results from these processes were triangulated to determine the accurate and complete forecast of dental lasers market for the period 2017-2022.

