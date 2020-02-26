Cutting Oil Market Insights, Trends and Forecast up to 2019 – 2027

Indepth Read this Cutting Oil Market

Key Players Operating in Global Cutting Oil Market

The global cutting oil market continues to remain consolidated among a few large-sized players, which currently account for nearly 50% share of the global market, in terms of revenue. Companies are focusing on expanding their regional footprint, which is their key strategy.

Key players operating in the global cutting oil market are:

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Pro Oils

Houghton International Inc.

Total S.A.

Chevron Corporation

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd

Quaker Chemical Corporation

Fuchs

Eni S.p.A

Blaser Swisslube

Global Cutting Oil Market: Research Scope

Global Cutting Oil Market, by Product Type

Water-soluble Cutting Oils

Neat Cutting Oils

Global Cutting Oil Market, by Application

Construction

Heavy Metal Fabrication

Shipbuilding & Offshore

Automotive

Others

Global Cutting Oil Market, by End-user

Oil & Gas

Chemical & Petrochemical

Marine

Automotive & Aerospace

Others

Global Cutting Oil Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



