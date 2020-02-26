Cutting Oil Market Insights, Trends and Forecast up to 2019 – 2027
Key Players Operating in Global Cutting Oil Market
The global cutting oil market continues to remain consolidated among a few large-sized players, which currently account for nearly 50% share of the global market, in terms of revenue. Companies are focusing on expanding their regional footprint, which is their key strategy.
Key players operating in the global cutting oil market are:
- Exxon Mobil Corporation
- Pro Oils
- Houghton International Inc.
- Total S.A.
- Chevron Corporation
- Indian Oil Corporation Ltd
- Quaker Chemical Corporation
- Fuchs
- Eni S.p.A
- Blaser Swisslube
Global Cutting Oil Market: Research Scope
Global Cutting Oil Market, by Product Type
- Water-soluble Cutting Oils
- Neat Cutting Oils
Global Cutting Oil Market, by Application
- Construction
- Heavy Metal Fabrication
- Shipbuilding & Offshore
- Automotive
- Others
Global Cutting Oil Market, by End-user
- Oil & Gas
- Chemical & Petrochemical
- Marine
- Automotive & Aerospace
- Others
Global Cutting Oil Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia & CIS
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
