Covering Film Market Segments, Opportunity, Growth and Forecast by End-use Industry 2019 – 2027

Market: Segmentation

The global covering film market is segmented as follows –

By product type, the global covering film market is segmented into –

Self-Adhesive

Adhesive-Coated

By material type, the global covering film market is segmented into –

PE LDPE LLDPE HDPE

PP

Others

By end use, the global transport protection film market is segmented into –

Automotive

Agriculture

Electronics

Construction

Others

Covering Film Market: Regional Outlook

Established covering films market in regions like North America and Europe are expected to dominate the covering films market in terms of value and capacity, whereas developing economies like Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa are likely to multiply covering films market during the forecast period. Cheap labour costs coupled with easy availability of domestically produced raw materials are some of the factors expected to contribute to the growth covering films in Asia Pacific region especially in India and China. Europe is expected to possess moderate growth for covering films market throughout the forecast period due to rapidly increasing disposable income in countries like Germany, UK, Italy, etc.

Covering Film Market: Key Players

Covering film manufacturers are primarily focusing on emerging countries to gain a huge operating revenue. Some of the key players operating in global covering film market are Bischof + Klein Se & Co. Kg, Toray Industries Inc., The 3M Company, Presto Tape, Pregis llc, Polyfilm Protection Group, Nitto Denko Corporation, Hitachi Chemicals Corporation, Ltd., Echotape, Echplast Ltd., Dute Industries Group, Dunmore, Avery Dennison Corporation, Bischof + Klein Se & Co. Kg, Bp Plastics Holding Bhd, E.I. Du Pont De Nemours & Company and others. Key vendors in the market are continuously introducing new flavours providing increased appearance and enhanced taste.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Regional analysis for covering film market includes:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Oceania

