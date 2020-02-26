Connected Home Security System Market – Key Players and Production Information analysis with Forecast 2017 – 2025

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Connected Home Security System market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Connected Home Security System market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period. This Connected Home Security System market study considers 2018 as the base year, 2019 as the estimated year, and 2019 – 2029 as the forecast timeframe.

key drivers for the uptake of modern connected home security systems in the near future.

Global Connected Home Security System Market: Overview

Connected home security systems are networks of integrated electronic devices that work together with a control panel that arms and disarms security systems to protect home against burglars and other potential intruders. The global market for connected home security systems will expand at a brisk pace, especially with internet service and cable TV providers introducing their own products. These systems consist of alarms, cameras, locks and sensors, monitoring devices, and detectors. The systems can be installed by professionals or self.

Global Connected Home Security System Market: Key Trends

The increasing incidents of theft and house robbery are translating into the greater demand for enhanced security and safety solutions with effective monitoring technology, thereby augmenting the global market for connected home security systems. The proliferation of smart devices is also working in favor of the market. Moreover, the market is largely benefitting from the emergence of cloud technology. Home cloud solutions offer ubiquitous and collaborative advantages, which are stirring up their demand. Furthermore, the presence of home insurance policies that cover installation of monitored security systems is stoking the growth of the market. However, the low awareness regarding these systems, especially in developing and less developed regions, is hampering the growth prospects of the market.

Global Connected Home Security System Market: Market Potential

Global Connected Home Security System Market: Geographical Segmentation

The key segments analyzed in the report on the basis of geography are North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. North America will hold a prominent position in the global market throughout the forecast period, owing to the soaring need for energy management solutions. The availability of low-cost devices and the high adoption of wireless home security DIY installations are contributing to the growth of the region. Besides these factors, the large-scale adoption of cloud-based technologies for the effective monitoring of home security systems is also fuelling the North America market. The U.S. will be at the forefront of the region, due to high acceptance of technologically advanced products.

Global Connected Home Security System Market: Competitive Landscape

The global connected home security system market features a high degree of competition and concentration. The tremendous growth potential of the market is attracting new companies to venture into the market, which is likely to intensify the competition in the near future. New entrants are focusing towards capitalizing on DIY trend and therefore, introducing products in line with the trend. Large organizations and small companies are competing with each other in terms of pricing and product offerings. Some of the prominent players operating in the global connected home security system market are AT&T, Honeywell Total Connect, Comcast, ADT, Verizon, Cocoon, Lifeshield, Samsung, Panasonic, Petzi, Xfinity, Kuna, August, Kwikset, and Control4.

