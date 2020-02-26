Concrete Sealers Market Research On Top Trending Key Players BASF SE ,Curecrete Distribution, Inc.,EPMAR Corporation ,Evonik

The Concrete Sealers Market research report provides an in-depth analysis of the major industry leading players along with the company profiles and strategies adopted by them. This enables the buyer of the report to gain a telescopic view of the competitive landscape and plan the strategies accordingly. A separate section with said industry key players is included in the report, which provides a comprehensive analysis of price, cost, gross, revenue, product picture, specifications, company profile, and contact information.

Concrete sealers are used for protecting surfaces of walls or floors from water damage that occur due to stains from dirt, freeze/thaw cycles, oil, deicing salts, and other contaminants. These materials are an essential component of architectural solutions that are widely used in the construction industry. Since recent years, the use of concrete sealers has increased as they are used as a functional layer on the concrete and provide anti-corrosive property on the surface.

The concrete sealers market is estimated to grow during the forecast period owing to high demand in flooring manufacture industries and enhanced physical appearance. However, the high cost associated with the use of sealers is expected to limit the growth of the concrete sealers market. On the other hand, R&D activities undertaken towards the introduction of new products such as soy-based sealers is likely to showcase growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

The report also includes the profiles of concrete sealers market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.



BASF SE

Curecrete Distribution, Inc.

EPMAR Corporation

Evonik

Larsen Building Products

LATICRETE International, Inc.

MAPEI S.p.A.

Nutech Paint

PROSOCO, INC.

W. R. Meadows, Inc.

Concrete Sealers Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Material (Acrylic, Epoxy, Silane, Silicates, Siloxane, Other Materials); Function (Penetrating, Topical); Application (Commercial, Industrial, Residential, Other Applications) and Geography

