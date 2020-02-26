Concrete Fiber Market: EXPECTED DEVELOPMENT, SHARE, DEMAND AND STUDY OF KEY PLAYERS- RESEARCH PREDICTIONS 2027

Concrete fiber are combination of cement or concrete and uniformly dispersed and discrete fiber. Fiber reinforced concrete are of various types such as synthetic concrete fiber, steel concrete fiber, glass concrete fiber, etc. Fibers reinforced concrete have excellent resistance to impact, vibration, and blasts. Fiber used in concrete for the purpose of avoiding cracking which occur due to plastic shrinkage and drying shrinkage. Shotcrete concrete have extensive usage of fiber to enhance structural integrity of the concrete. Concrete fiber are applied in different application such as industrial flooring, sprayed concrete, fire resistant structures, mortar applications, slender structures in precast plants, etc. Industries such as transport infrastructure, building & construction, mining & tunnel, etc. have wide application of concrete fiber.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

1. ABC Polymer Industries

2. BASF SE

3. Bekaert SA

4. Cemex S. A. B. De C. V.

5. Fibercon International Inc.

6. Nycon Corporation

7. Owens Corning

8. Propex Operating Company, LLC

9. Sika AG

10. The Euclid Chemical Company

The growing demand of concrete fiber for transport infrastructure will drive the demand growth for the concrete fiber market. Furthermore, the upsurge in demand for non-corrosive materials in building & construction industry will further imply in the demand growth for concrete fiber market. Predominantly, high operating cost of fiber reinforced concrete may hamper concrete fiber market. However, emergence of ready-mix concrete fiber will create opportunities for the concrete fiber market.

The concrete fiber market is segmented on the basis of type, end use industry. On the basis of type, the concrete fiber market is segmented into, synthetic concrete fiber, steel concrete fiber, glass concrete fiber, natural concrete fiber, basalt fiber reinforced concrete. On the basis of end use industry, the concrete fiber market is segmented into, transport infrastructure, building & construction, mining & tunnel, industrial flooring, others.

