Bulk Container Packaging Market to Register Unwavering Growth During2017 – 2025

Key Trends

Increasing adoption of flexitank for the transportation of non-hazardous chemicals and food ingredients is the major factor driving the global bulk container packaging market. Flexitanks offer value added advantages over other bulk container products such as barrels or drums, ISO containers, and intermediate bulk containers. Other advantages of flexitanks include low filling time, high capacity that ranges from 14,000 liters to 24,000 liters, and less number of operators. Moreover, flexitanks require much less installation and loading time as compared to other bulk container packaging products.

Flexitanks are suitable for the transportation of a range of beverages, food additives, and other liquids. These products offer other advantages such as high payloads, more space, low weight, low contamination risk, and eco-friendliness that will have a positive influence on the growth of the bulk container packaging market.

Bulk container liners, flexible intermediate bulk container, and flexitanks are mostly manufactured using petrochemicals derivatives such as polyethylene and polypropylene. Thus, fluctuating oil prices are having a negative effect on the growth of the bulk container packaging market.

Nevertheless, the increasing demand for a range of beverages and non-hazardous chemicals from BRIC nations is expected to substantially stimulate the bulk container packaging market in the near future.

Bulk Container Packaging Market: Market Potential

The bulk container packaging market features the presence of key players at several stages across the value chain. In this context, J F Hillebrand, the Germany-based leading freight services giant has forayed into flexitank production technology. The J F Hillebrand group has purchased Trans Ocean Distribution, the leading name in flexitank production and technology. Following this deal, J F Hillebrand has acquired three factories in Malaysia, China, and South Africa and a dedicated R&D team that continues to develop enhanced flexitank products including tailor-made products.

Bulk Container Packaging Market: Regional Outlook

North America stood as the leading regional market in the recent past. The growth of the regional market is driven by increasing exports of corn, grain, oilseeds, and animal feed from the U.S. For example, in the U.S., one-third of the total agricultural land is cultivated for export of agricultural produce. Moreover, the region also accounts for export of large volumes of beverage across the globe. These factors are collectively propelling the growth of the regional market.

Asia Pacific market for bulk container packaging is expected to display substantial growth in the near future. The growing population in India and China has led to an exponential rise in imports of food and beverage. This, along with changing lifestyles and rising disposable income has led to the increased consumption of fruit juices, beer, wine, etc. that requires safe packaging for long distance transportation. These factors are expected to favor the growth of the Asia Pacific market for bulk container packaging in the coming years.

Bulk Container Packaging Market: Competitive Outlook

Some of the key companies operating in the global bulk container packaging market include BLT Flexitank Industrial Co, Ltd., Braid Logistics, Environmental Packaging Technologies, Qingdao LAF Packaging, SIA Flexitanks, Trust Flexitanks, Shandong Anthente New Materials Technology, KriCon, Büscherhoff Spezialverpackung, K Tank Supply Limited, MY Flexitank, and Trust Flexitanks.

Key players have s presence across several stages of the industry value chain, which enhances their presence globally. Moreover, various product manufacturers are engaged in high-quality product packaging, which allows safe product transportation without damage or spillage.

