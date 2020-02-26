Bio-based Films Market Analysis and Business Trends 2017 – 2025

The study on the Bio-based Films market TMR offers a deep comprehension of the market dynamics such as drivers the challenges, trends, and opportunities. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects that are anticipated to shape the rise of the Bio-based Films market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

Bio-based Films market is segmented into five types based on product type, raw material, technology, end-user, and region.

Based on product type, Bio-based Films market is segmented into- PBAT films, PLA films, Mulch films, PHB films, Polyamide films, PHA films, PVA films and others.

Based on raw material type, Bio-based Films market is segmented into- Partially bio-based, Bio-based, Synthetic, Semi-synthetic and Microbial synthesized.

Based on technology, Bio-based Films market is segmented into- Multilayer, Sol-gel and Atomic layer deposition (ALD).

Based on end-user, Bio-based Films market is segmented into- Medical & pharmaceutical, Food & beverage, Agriculture, Home & personal care and others.

On the basis of region, Bio-based Films market is segmented into- Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific Except Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA).

In 2015, North America specifically US Bio-based Films Market showed significant growth trends. The growth in North America region is attributed to the strong demand for food packaging applications. Further, strict regulations in North America regarding food packaging materials is likely to boost the growth of Bio-based Films Market in this region. Increasing demand for bio-based films in medical applications and food packaging industry is fuelling the growth of Bio-based Films market in the Asia Pacific region. Increasing spending capacity of people on food and beverages is further fuelling the demand for Bio-based Films.

Key Players:

Some of the player in the Bio-based Films market include Plastic Union, Mondi Group, Avery Dennison, Taghleef Industries, Toray Plastics, Kuraray, TIPA Sustainable Packaging, Bio Packaging Films, Cosmo Films and BioMass Packaging.

In 2016, Toray Plastics introduced a bio-based bi-axially oriented polyester (BOPET) film that is extensively being used in the production of solar controlled window films for residential and commercial applications.

Overall, it can be said that the Bio-based Films market is growing at a fast pace and in the forecast period from 2017 to 2027. Also Bio-based Films market will continue growing at a high CAGR, and the growth in the Bio-based Films market is mostly attributed to food packaging and medical sectors.

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

