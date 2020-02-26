Automotive Proximity Sensor Market Healthy Pace throughout the Forecast during 2019 – 2027

Indepth Read this Automotive Proximity Sensor Market

Key Players Operating in Global Automotive Proximity Sensor Market

The global automotive proximity sensor market is highly concentrated with top manufacturers. Some of the key players operating in the global automotive proximity sensor market are:

Ormon Corporation

Balluff GmbH

Altech Corporation

Semtech Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

NXP Semiconductors

Sick Ag

Delta Electronics Inc.

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH

Honeywell International Inc.,

Sensata Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG

Global Automotive Proximity Sensor Market: Research Scope

Global Automotive Proximity Sensor Market, by Vehicle Type

Two-wheeler

Commercial

Passenger

Global Automotive Proximity Sensor Market, by Product Type

Inductive Proximity Sensors

Capacitive Proximity Sensors

Magnetic Proximity Sensors

Ultrasonic Proximity Sensors

Photoelectric Proximity Sensors

Linear Variable Differential Transformer (LVDT Proximity Sensors)

Global Automotive Proximity Sensor Market, by Technology

Parking Assist System

Frontal Collision Warning System

Advanced Drive Assist System

Motion Detect System

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) Stop/Start System

Others

Global Automotive Proximity Sensor Market, by Type of Power Supply

AC

DC

Global Automotive Proximity Sensor Market, by Propulsion System

Gasoline

Diesel

Electric

Hybrid

Global Automotive Proximity Sensor Market, by End-use Industry

Aviation

Construction

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Electronics & Telecommunication

Transport & Shipping

Security

Global Automotive Proximity Sensor Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

