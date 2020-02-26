Artificial Intelligence Market is Rapidly Growing with Huge Application Potential by 2027 | Leading Companies: Cisco Systems, Google LLC, IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Micron Technology, Inc.

Artificial intelligence or machine intelligence refers to the simulation of human intelligence in machines programmed to think like humans or mimic their actions. The technology is being exploited in numerous applications across multiple industries. Additionally, with the growth of big data and analytics, the technology becomes much more useful. The manufacturing segment is likely to grow at a considerable rate during the forecast period. New developments and innovations by the key players are expected to drive the market growth further.

The artificial intelligence market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as developments in the field of big data and demand for intelligent virtual assistants. Also, growing adoption of cloud-based applications and services is expected to fuel the market growth. However, lack of skilled workforce may hinder the growth of the artificial intelligence market. Nonetheless, exploitation of AI for improving operational efficiency in manufacturing industry offers significant growth prospects for the key players operating in the target market.

The List of Companies

1.Cisco Systems, Inc.

2.Google LLC

3.IBM Corporation

4.Intel Corporation

5.Micron Technology, Inc.

6.Microsoft Corporation

7.NVIDIA Corporation

8.SAP SE

9.SAS Institute Inc.

10.Xilinx, Inc.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global artificial intelligence market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The artificial intelligence market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting artificial intelligence market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the artificial intelligence market in these regions.

