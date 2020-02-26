Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market: Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2025

This report studies the global Artificial Intelligence in Construction market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Artificial Intelligence in Construction market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2131546

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

IBM

Microsoft

Oracle

SAP

Alice Technologies

eSUB

SmarTVid.Io

DarKTrace

Aurora Computer Services

Autodesk

Jaroop

Lili.Ai

Predii

Assignar

Deepomatic

Coins Global

Beyond Limits

Doxel

Askporter

Plangrid

Renoworks Software

Building System Planning

Bentley Systems





Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India





Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud

On-premises





Market segment by Application, Artificial Intelligence in Construction can be split into

Residential

Institutional Commercials

Heavy Construction

Others





The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Artificial Intelligence in Construction in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.





In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Artificial Intelligence in Construction are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.





Key Stakeholders

Artificial Intelligence in Construction Manufacturers

Artificial Intelligence in Construction Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Artificial Intelligence in Construction Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors





Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company\’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Artificial Intelligence in Construction market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-artificial-intelligence-in-construction-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Artificial Intelligence in Construction

1.1 Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market Overview

1.1.1 Artificial Intelligence in Construction Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market by Type

1.3.1 Cloud

1.3.2 On-premises

1.4 Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Residential

1.4.2 Institutional Commercials

1.4.3 Heavy Construction

1.4.4 Others

n

Chapter Two: Global Artificial Intelligence in Construction Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

n

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 IBM

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Artificial Intelligence in Construction Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Microsoft

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Artificial Intelligence in Construction Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 Oracle

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Artificial Intelligence in Construction Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 SAP

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Artificial Intelligence in Construction Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 Alice Technologies

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Artificial Intelligence in Construction Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 eSUB

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Artificial Intelligence in Construction Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 SmarTVid.Io

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Artificial Intelligence in Construction Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 DarKTrace

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Artificial Intelligence in Construction Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9 Aurora Computer Services

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Artificial Intelligence in Construction Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10 Autodesk

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Artificial Intelligence in Construction Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.11 Jaroop

3.12 Lili.Ai

3.13 Predii

3.14 Assignar

3.15 Deepomatic

3.16 Coins Global

3.17 Beyond Limits

3.18 Doxel

3.19 Askporter

3.20 Plangrid

3.21 Renoworks Software

3.22 Building System Planning

3.23 Bentley Systems

n

Chapter Four: Global Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Artificial Intelligence in Construction in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Artificial Intelligence in Construction

n

Chapter Five: United States Artificial Intelligence in Construction Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 United States Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.3 United States Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

n

Chapter Six: Europe Artificial Intelligence in Construction Development Status and Outlook

6.1 Europe Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Europe Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

6.3 Europe Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

n

Chapter Seven: China Artificial Intelligence in Construction Development Status and Outlook

7.1 China Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 China Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

7.3 China Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

n

Chapter Eight: Japan Artificial Intelligence in Construction Development Status and Outlook

8.1 Japan Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Japan Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

8.3 Japan Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

n

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia Artificial Intelligence in Construction Development Status and Outlook

9.1 Southeast Asia Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Southeast Asia Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

9.3 Southeast Asia Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

n

Chapter Ten: India Artificial Intelligence in Construction Development Status and Outlook

10.1 India Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 India Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

10.3 India Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

n

Chapter Eleven: Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

11.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)

11.1.1 United States Artificial Intelligence in Construction Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.2 Europe Artificial Intelligence in Construction Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.3 China Artificial Intelligence in Construction Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.4 Japan Artificial Intelligence in Construction Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.5 Southeast Asia Artificial Intelligence in Construction Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.6 India Artificial Intelligence in Construction Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)

11.3 Global Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market Size by Application (2018-2025)

n

Chapter Twelve: Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market Dynamics

12.1 Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market Opportunities

12.2 Artificial Intelligence in Construction Challenge and Risk

12.2.1 Competition from Opponents

12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy

12.3 Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market Constraints and Threat

12.3.1 Threat from Substitute

12.3.2 Government Policy

12.3.3 Technology Risks

12.4 Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market Driving Force

12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets

12.4.2 Potential Application

n

Chapter Thirteen: Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference

13.3 External Environmental Change

13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations

13.3.2 Other Risk Factors

n

Chapter Fourteen: Research Finding/Conclusion

n

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

Methodology

Analyst Introduction

Data Source

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2131546

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155