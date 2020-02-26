Anti-Slip Tiles Market to Observe Strong Development by 2019 – 2027

Indepth Read this Anti-Slip Tiles Market

Key Players Operating in the Anti-Slip Tiles Market:

Key players operating in the global anti-slip tiles market are focusing on forward integration by acquiring and collaborating with various distribution channels in order to strengthen their customer base. Furthermore, these players emphasize on strong brand engagement programs and effective advertising campaigns to create consumer awareness in the market. Major players operating in the global anti-slip tiles market include:

Ceramiche Altas Concorde

Foshan Sunvin Ceramics Co., Ltd.

Foshan Wondrous Building Materials Co., Ltd.

Gerflor

Groupo Lamosa

Johnson Tiles

Mohawk Industries

Mosa

Nitco Tiles

Pilkington

RAK ceramics

Somany Ceramics

The Mosaic Company

Global Anti-Slip Tiles Market: Research Scope

Global Anti-Slip Tiles Market, by Material

Ceramic

Porcelain

PVC

Polyurethanes

Others

Global Anti-Slip Tiles Market, by End-use Industry

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

The report on the global Anti-Slip Tiles market is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various factors on market segments and regions.

