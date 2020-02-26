Aluminum Powder Market Emerging Market Trends, Size, Share and Growth Analysis 2019 to 2027

As per a report Market-research, the Aluminum Powder economy is likely to see a CAGR increase of XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of US$ at the ending of 2029. The macro economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of this market are examined from the market analysis that was presented.

Dominance of Local Players and Low-Cost Options Hampers Overall Growth

China manufactures aluminum powder at a low cost as compared to the U.S., Germany, and Japan. Therefore, all customers are poised to import components from China. Thus, the dominance of Chinese manufacturers compels international players to operate on low-profit margins, which in turn, hampers their overall earnings due to the low production cost and currency exchange rates, all of which is expected to hinder the sales of aluminum powder at the global level in the coming years.

Mergers & Acquisitions Are Radiating Opportunities for Key Market Players

Global aluminum powder manufacturers have entered into acquisitions and expansions to expand their customer base as well increase their market shares across the globe. The prominent manufacturers are also focusing on the development of innovative production processes, which, in turn, has led to an increase in R&D spending.

In July 2019, Parter Capital Group Ag acquired Avilés and Ca Coruña, Spain aluminum plants from Alcoa

In July 2018, Toyo Aluminium K.K. and Svam Packaging Industries Private Limited (hereinafter "Svam Packaging Industries"), a processing company of the Republic of India have reached an agreement concerning the acquisition of shares of Svam Packaging Industries.

Market players can thus scramble to widen their customer base via expansion strategies and lucrative ventures with other prominent manufacturers.

