Aircraft MRO Market is expected to reach US$ 119.41 Bn in 2027

A detailed Aircraft MRO Market SWOT analysis provides strategic information on the strengths and weaknesses of key players in the market, categories and country growth prospects, challenges and intimidation from current competition and future growth prospects, and global and regional market positions.

The global aircraft MRO market was valued US$ 80.38 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 119.41 Bn by 2027 with a CAGR growth rate of 4.6% in the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

The maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) process is an essential and unavoidable aspect of every business. A proper MRO of an aircraft or its component can help businesses to avoid significant risks to their survival. Thus, aviation industry players majorly focus on creating appropriate business processes and infrastructure to support. The growth of the commercial as well as military segments in the aviation industry is likely to fuel the MRO market growth during the forecast period. Further, due to growth in the global population that can afford air travel is one of the factors boosting the growth of the aviation MRO market. With the increase in the population, the demand for new aircraft procurement is also rising along with the surge in shift timings, thus leading to the need for frequent MRO activities. Additionally, improved service quality, increased competition, and lowered service fares are among the crucial factors benefitting both mature and developing market segments around the globe.

Top Dominating Key Players: AAR Corp,Barnes Group Inc.,Collins Aerospace, Inc.,Delta TechOps,FL Technics,GE Aviation,Lufthansa Technik AG,Rolls-Royce PLC,Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd,Turkish Technic Inc.

The reports cover key developments in the Aircraft MRO Market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Aircraft MRO Market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Vehicle Electrification market in the global market.

The report segments the global aircraft MRO market as follows:

Global Aircraft MRO Market – By Component

Engine MRO

Avionics MRO

Airframe MRO

Cabin MRO

Landing Gear MRO

Others

Global Aircraft MRO Market – By Aircraft Type

Fixed Wing Aircraft

Rotary Wing Aircraft

Global Aircraft MRO Market – By End-User

Commercial

Military

Aircraft MRO Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2019 – 2027, considering 2019 as the base year and 2019 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

This report contains:

Market sizing for the global Aircraft MRO

Compare major Aircraft MRO providers strategies and approaches to the challenges they face

Analysis of the effects de-globalisation trends may have for Aircraft MRO providers

Profiles of major Aircraft MRO providers

7-year CAGR forecasts for Aircraft MRO -intensive vertical sectors

