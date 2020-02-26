Aircraft Landing Gear Market to Reach US$ 20.60 Bn at a CAGR of 6.4% in 2027

“The global aircraft landing gear market accounted to US$ 11.89 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, to account to US$ 20.60 Bn by 2027.”

Aircraft landing gear market is led by the North American region in 2018. North America led the global aircraft landing gear market with more than 40% share, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The presence of well developed countries such as the US and Canada and high focus on aerospace and defense sector are two of the major factors responsible for the growth of aircraft landing gear market in this region. The North American region is also a hub of some of the world’s largest aircraft and helicopter manufacturers such as Boeing, Textron, Gulfstream, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Piper Aircraft Inc., Cirrus Design Corporation, Electric Aircraft Corporation, and Bombardier. Hence, the presence of major aircraft manufacturers and increasing production of aircrafts for both commercial and military operations due to increasing global demand, are two of the major factors that are expected to drive the market for aircraft landing gear in this region.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for a Sample [email protected] https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPAD00002627/

Global Aircraft landing gear Market – Company Profiles

Safran S.A.

Liebherr Group

HéROUX-DEVTEK INC.

CIRCOR International, INC.

Collins Aerospace

Sumitomo Precision Products Co., Ltd.

GKN Aerospace Services Ltd.

AAR CORP.

Triumph Group Inc.

Magellan Aerospace Corporation

Positive growth outlook of the global aviation industry is expected to boost the aircraft landing gear demand

Aviation industry is quite dynamic in nature as it adapts quickly with the ever-changing market forces and customer expectations. The macroeconomic trends across geographies shape the overall growth outlook of aviation industry. The three major macro factors that are affecting the growth of global aviation industry include rising demand of air travel, regulatory and infrastructure developments, and technological advancements in aircrafts.

Challenges related to landing gear design and development may restrain the future growth

Landing gear manufacturers faces various challenges related to weight, volume, performance, cost, and lifecycle of aircraft landing gears. In addition to this, strict government regulations related to safety and security of aircrafts and passengers further restrain landing gear manufacturers from trying new materials and processes.

Moreover, due to the complex nature of landing gear design and development process, the cost of any research and development activity is quite high. In the past, many technologies have been developed to meet some of these challenges. However, the time and cost involved in the development of new technologies related to materials, processes, production and analysis methods could restrain the growth of aircraft landing gear market in the coming few years.

Aircraft Type Insights

The aircraft landing gear market on the basis of aircraft type is segmented into helicopters and airplanes. The airplanes segment is the leading segments with the highest market share. The commercial aviation is continuously witnessing strong growth and the escalation trajectory trend in terms of volume and revenues is constantly uprising. This trend is anticipated to be continue over the next decade, which showcases the surging demand for fixed wing aircrafts. The rising orders and deliveries for fixed wing aircrafts is anticipated to create significant market space for aircraft landing gear market players operation worldwide.

End-User Insights

The application segment of aircraft landing gear market is bifurcated into commercial and armed forces. The aircraft landing gear market by end-user was led by commercial segment which held maximum market share and is anticipated to dominate the market in the forecast period. Various developing countries such as India, China, Indonesia, Singapore and the U.A.E are continuously expanding their state owned as well as privately owned airliners fleet size. This has led towards the prime growth rate of the landing gears for commercial aircraft market.

For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPAD00002627/

Reasons to Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global aircraft landing gear market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global aircraft landing gear market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About The Insight Partners:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.