Aircraft Engine Forging Market to Reach US$ 5.93 Bn at a CAGR of 6.9% in 2027

“The global aircraft engine forging market accounted to US$ 3.30 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, to account to US$ 5.93 Bn by 2027.”

Geographically, the aircraft engine forging market is segmented into North America, Asia pacific (APAC), Europe, MEA, and SAM regions. North America leads the aircraft engine forging market in 2018 with a significant market share and is anticipated to continue its dominance in the coming years. North America would continue to generate relatively greater profit, contributing to the growth of the global airline industry. Huge volumes of commercial and military fleets in operations in the domestic, as well as international arena coupled with a high average passenger mile flown value in the region, propel the requirements for aircraft components. Presence of the world’s largest aerospace manufacturing companies and a significant forging industry impac.t on the aircraft engine forging market in North America.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for a Sample [email protected] https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006615/

Global Aircraft Engine Forging Market – Company Profiles

All Metals & Forge Group

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated

Doncasters Group Ltd

Farinia Group

LISI Group

Otto Fuchs KG

Pacific Forge Incorporated

Precision Castparts Corp

Safran S.A.

VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation

The Asia Pacific is the second-largest market in the aircraft engine forging market. Apart from North America and APAC, Europe remains at the third-largest geographic segment in the aircraft engine forging market. The aero engine manufacturing business is extremely competitive, and commercial triumph relies on constant improvements in engine efficiency, with lower operating costs and reduced environmental impact. With recent advances in materials technologies for aero engine components with particular reference to enhancing the fatigue life of the turbine components, combustion chamber and rotors are expected to drive the aero engine components forging business considerably. All the aforesaid factors would help to boost the business of aircraft engine forging market.

Nickel-based superalloys is growing owing to higher creep and temperature resistance

The turbine entry temperature (TET) should be increased by developing superalloys which show their excellent heat-resistant properties. The conventional superalloys for the gas turbine inlet would be cobalt and nickel-based. The outstanding mechanical properties such as high strength, long fatigue life with good resistance oxidation and corrosion at high temperature of nickel based superalloys are the main reason to apply them to the engine turbine blades. Thus, nickel superalloy based forged parts is expected to be the main driving factor of the aircraft engine forging market.

Adoption of recyclable material for the forging of aerospace components

With a continuous increase in air travel, the number of airplanes is rising substantially to fulfill the increasing demand of consumers. However, nearly 400 to 600 commercial aircraft in a current scenario are retired, aging, and disassembled each year, which results in creating a heap of waste. This trend is anticipated to provide prosperous opportunities to the market to grow in the region.

In America and Europe, the business of recycling provides huge opportunities to both aircraft manufacturer and aerospace forging companies. Thus, use of recycled materials is expected to provide huge opportunities for aircraft forging and related companies such as aircraft engine manufacturers. Therefore, this factor will positively impact the growth of aircraft engine forging market.

For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00006615/

Reasons to Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global aircraft engine forging market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global in aircraft engine forging market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About The Insight Partners:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.