AI-powered Storage Market Grow with New Opportunities & Developments by 2027 – Dell Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Hitachi Vantara LLC, IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation

The AI-powered storage is gaining traction on account of increasing number of high performance compute (HPC) data centers. The growing demand of artificial intelligence and use of advanced analytics is creating the need for AI storage infrastructure. Growth of digital data and rise in connected devices and favorable government policies in countries such as China create a lucrative landscape for the key players of AI-powered storage market in this region. Market vendors are focus on product launches, collaborations, and other inorganic growth strategies to stay competitive.

The AI-powered storage market is anticipated to register decent growth in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as growth in data volumes coupled with increasing adoption of cloud-based services. Also, increasing demand for artificial intelligence in high performance computing data centers is influencing the market growth. However, data-security concerns associated with cloud and server-based services may hamper the growth of the AI-powered storage market during the forecast period. On the other hand, cross-industry partnerships and collaborations offer lucrative opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

The List of Companies

1.Dell Inc.

2.Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

3.Hitachi Vantara LLC

4.IBM Corporation

5.Intel Corporation

6.Lenovo Group Limited

7.Micron Technology, Inc.

8.NetApp, Inc.

9.Pure Storage, Inc.

10.Samsung

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global AI-powered storage market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The AI-powered storage market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting AI-powered storage market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the AI-powered storage market in these regions.

