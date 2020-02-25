Workplace Stress Management Market Trends Shows a Rapid Growth by 2027 | Activehealth Management, Compsych Corporation, Central Corporate Wellness, Curalinc Healthcare, Fitbit

The New Report “Workplace Stress Management Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Stress is a main health concern of present times that is disturbing millions of people across the globe. There are various types of stress that people suffer from. Workplace stress is among the most common types of stress. Unnecessary stress at workplace affects the performance, productivity, and physical as well as emotional health of the employees. Due to that, workplace stress management has become a significant aspect of healthcare.

The workplace stress management market is projected to grow in the forecast period owing to the rise in the competition among employees which leads to work under pressure and excessive demands, and increasing awareness about stress management. Moreover, increasing emphasis on health and safety regulations and growing popularity of yoga and other health related practices are also offering opportunities in market growth during the forecast period.

1. Activehealth Management, Inc., 2. Compsych Corporation, 3. Central Corporate Wellness, 4. Curalinc Healthcare, 5. Fitbit, Inc., 6. Marino Wellness, 7. Sol Wellness, 8. Truworth Health Technologies Pvt. Ltd., 9. Vitality, 10. Wellness Corporate Solutions, LLC

The global workplace stress management market is segmented on the basis of service, delivery mode, activity, and end user. Based on service, the market is segmented into stress management, yoga & meditation, resilience training, progress tracking metrics, and others. Based on delivery mode, the market is segmented into individual counselors, personal fitness trainers, meditation specialists, and others. Based on activity, the market is segmented into indoor and outdoor. Based on end user, the workplace stress management market is segmented into small scale organizations, medium scale organizations, and large scale organizations.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Workplace Stress Management market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Workplace Stress Management market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Workplace Stress Management Market Size

2.2 Workplace Stress Management Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Workplace Stress Management Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Workplace Stress Management Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Workplace Stress Management Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Workplace Stress Management Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Workplace Stress Management Sales by Product

4.2 Global Workplace Stress Management Revenue by Product

4.3 Workplace Stress Management Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Workplace Stress Management Breakdown Data by End User

