Wireless Power Transmission Market: Development Factors and Investment Analysis by Leading Manufacturers2018 – 2028

segmentation markets such as integrated implementation and induction technology are predicted to compensate for the effect of deterrents in the global wireless power transmission market.

Global Wireless Power Transmission Market: Market Potential

A demonstration test of a motor-assisted bicycle was initiated in Kyoto Prefecture by a team functioning in the Kyoto University. The bicycle is capable of wirelessly receiving charge by merely parking it facing a charger stand. The front wheel of the bicycle is docked in a rack where power is drawn in the form of microwaves with the help of a battery pack and a receiver. The testing began early in March 2017. A differentiating aspect noticed is that the charging is only done late night to avoid potentially harmful contact of humans with microwaves equaling a 100 watts. The charging is designed in such a way that it stops as soon as anybody comes within a particular range.

Global Wireless Power Transmission Market: Regional Outlook

The international wireless power transmission market is anticipated to see Asia Pacific receive a telling traction in terms of market size due to the snowballing presence of a significant number of consumer electronics industries. Countries such as South Korea, India, Japan, and China could lead the Asia Pacific wireless power transmission market from the front. Swift urbanization and aggressively increasing population are the other growth aspects of Asia Pacific in the wireless power transmission market. Researchers also point out Asia Pacific being a mammoth manufacturing hub of consumer electronics as another factor augmenting the progress of the regional wireless power transmission market.

Global Wireless Power Transmission Market: Competitive Landscape

TDK Corp., Integrated Device Technology, Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., Witricity Corp., Qualcomm Inc., and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. could be the leading companies in the worldwide wireless power transmission market.

