What Does the Future Hold for Air Suspension Systems Market?

Air Suspension Systems Market Insights 2018, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Air Suspension Systems industry with a focus on the Global market.

The key points of the Air Suspension Systems Market report:

The report provides a basic overview of the Air Suspension Systems industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2018-2025 market shares for each company.

Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of Air Suspension Systems industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export.

The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report then estimates 2018-2025 market development trends of Air Suspension Systems industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out.

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Air Suspension Systems Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

There are 3 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Air Suspension Systems are included:

Market Segmentation

On the basis of vehicle type, the global air suspension systems market can be segmented into three segments: buses & coaches, trailers, and heavy trucks. Heavy trucks accounted for 52.1% volume share in 2017 and the segment is expected to expand at a significant CAGR as compared to other two segments. Further, trailers are estimated to have accounted for 30.1% volume share by the end of 2017.

On the basis of sales channel, the global air suspension systems market can be segmented into OEM and aftermarket. Revenue from OEM segment accounted for 84.4% value share in 2017 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period.

Key Regions

On the basis of geography, the global air suspension systems market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan, China, South East Asia & Pacific, India and Middle East & Africa. Western Europe is expected to have dominated theAir Suspension Systems market with 32.8% value share in 2017 and is anticipated to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. Growth of the construction sector coupled with the prevalence of government regulations in Europe and other developed regions is expected to drive the growth of air suspension systems in the region. SEA is expected to emerge as one of the lucrative regions in terms of CAGR in the Air Suspension Systems market during the forecast period.

Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Air Suspension Systems market are SAF-HOLLAND S.A., Hendrickson USA, L.L.C., BPW Transpec Pty Ltd., TMC Australia Pty. Ltd., Guangzhou TND Axle Co., Ltd., Meritor, Inc., Wabco Holdings, York Transport Equipment (Asia) Pte. Ltd., VDL Weweler-Colaert etc.

