Wax Melts Market Research Report and Overview on Global Market, 2018 – 2028

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Wax Melts market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Wax Melts market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period. This Wax Melts market study considers 2018 as the base year, 2019 as the estimated year, and 2019 – 2029 as the forecast timeframe.

The Wax Melts market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Wax Melts market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the Wax Melts market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

drivers and restraints, and market size. Currently, the market is fragmented in nature with a copious number of players – both large and small – in the U.S. and the U.K. competing with each other on the basis of price, product differentiation, and astute marketing strategies.

To maintain a foothold in the market, the leading players are resorting to strategic collaborations. The report studies all such prevalent trends in details and goes on to segment the market based on different parameters. It also leverages popular analytical tools to find out opportunities and threats awaiting players in the global market for wax melts. It identifies prominent players contributing toward the growth of the wax melts market. The report furnishes an overview of their financial position, recent developments, product portfolio, and geographical reach.

Wax Melts Market: Drivers and Trends

At the forefront of driving growth in the global wax melts market is the rising concern towards air care and hygiene in commercial and residential buildings. Besides, wax melts do not emit harmful flames and are eco-friendly and safe. This is another factor fuelling an upward trend in the market. Going forward, wax melts are predicted to see explosive sales on the back of solid demand for air fresheners and aromatherapy. The increasing awareness among the rising ranks of discerning consumers about environmental and health hazards, which is posed mainly by aerosol sprays, will further stoke demand for wax melts.

Also driving growth in the global wax melts market is the increasing need for longer lasting fragrances and the relatively cheaper cost of wax melts as compared to alternative products such as aerosol fragrance and reed diffusers. In addition, the availability of a wide array products having different sizes, scents, and patterns will also drive the market. A recent noticeable trend in the market is the marketing of products through the proliferating ecommerce channels, apart from supermarkets and hypermarkets. Another prominent trend is the continued thrust on product innovation.

Wax Melts Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, Asia Pacific is slated to clock maximum growth on account of the solid demand for air care products in the countries of Australia, Japan, and China. End-user sectors of home décor and aromatherapy have been primarily pushing demand in the region. In terms of market share, however, North America dominates followed by Europe. The market is also predicted to witness good growth in the U.S., the U.K., Canada, and Germany due the substantial growth in aromatherapy and concerns about air care. Other factors augmenting the market in the aforementioned regions are the hectic schedule and rising disposable incomes of people.

Companies Mentioned in Report

To present a detailed assessment of the competition prevailing in the global wax melts market, the report profiles companies such as Scentsy, Yankee Candle, SC Johnson, Reckitt Benckiser, and Rimports Limited. The analysts have evaluated the top-tier companies based on their key adoptions, strategies, mergers and acquisitions, and recent developments.

