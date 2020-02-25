Volt VAr Management Market Study, Competitive Strategies, Key Manufacturers, New Project Investment and Forecast 2027

The volt/VAr management allows the reduction of energy losses by minimizing reactive power flows, keeping voltages within limits, and reducing peak power by voltage reduction. The solution has several benefits, such as it increases network hosting capacity and enables more efficient utilization of the distributed network. Robust investments in grid modernization and T&D infrastructure is likely to contribute significantly to the growth of the Volt/VAr management market across the North America region.

The Volt/VAr management market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as growing focus towards reducing transmission and distribution losses along with growing demand for secure and reliable power network. However, high initial installation costs may hamper the growth of the Volt/VAr management market during the forecast period. Nevertheless, the modernization of the aging power infrastructure creates lucrative opportunities for the key players involved in the Volt/VAr management market in the future.

The reports cover key developments in the Volt/VAr management market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from Volt/VAr management market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Volt/VAr management in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Volt/VAr management market.

The report also includes the profiles of key Volt/VAr management companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

– ABB Limited

– Beckwith Electric Co., Inc.

– Eaton Corporation

– Landis+Gyr AG

– Open Systems International, Inc

– S&C Electric Company

– Schneider Electric SE

– Siemens AG

– Utilidata, Inc.

– Varentec, Inc.

The report analyzes factors affecting Volt/VAr management market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Volt/VAr management market in these regions.

