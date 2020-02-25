Video Management Software (VMS) Market 10-Year Market Forecast and Trends Analysis Research Report2017 – 2025

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Video Management Software (VMS) market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Video Management Software (VMS) market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period. This Video Management Software (VMS) market study considers 2018 as the base year, 2019 as the estimated year, and 2019 – 2029 as the forecast timeframe.

The Video Management Software (VMS) market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Video Management Software (VMS) market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter's Five Forces analyses.

Important regions covered in the Video Management Software (VMS) market research include Region 1 (Country 1, country 2), Region 2 (Country 1, country 2), Region 3 (Country 1, country 2) and Region 4 (Country 1, country 2).

The Video Management Software (VMS) market study answers critical questions including:

What tactics are being utilized by the Video Management Software (VMS) market players to expand their production footprint in region? What are the threats faced by players in the global Video Management Software (VMS) market mutually? Why region holds the majority of share in the global Video Management Software (VMS) market? Why segment has the largest consumption in region? Which industries remain the leading consumers of the Video Management Software (VMS) across the globe?

The content of the Video Management Software (VMS) market report includes the following insights:

Growth outlook of the global Video Management Software (VMS) market in terms of value and volume

Strategies utilized by different Video Management Software (VMS) market players.

Drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends (DROT Analysis) impacting the growth prospect for the Video Management Software (VMS) over the forecast period.

End use consumption of the Video Management Software (VMS) across various regions.

Identify the ecological impacts of the Video Management Software (VMS) and what regulations are being imposed on its usage.

On the basis of component, the global Video Management Software (VMS) market report covers the following segments:

Key Trends

At the forefront of driving growth in the global market for video management software (VMS) is their easy installation process and growing use of IP videos. Others factors stoking growth are third-party integration with other digital business systems, rising concerns over security worldwide, and increasing penetration of video surveillance in a wide range of applications.

Countering the growth in the market, on the other hand, are concerns pertaining to storage of high-resolution videos and recordings and privacy issues.

Global Video Management Software (VMS) Market: Market Potential

Based on the various types of solutions, the global market for video management can be segmented into custom application management, video intelligence, advanced video management, storage management, data integration, navigation management, intelligent streaming, custom application management, and security management. Among them, the advanced video management is predicted to have maximum market share in the foreseeable future because of its use in video monitoring system. Video management primarily entails collecting videos and handling recording, video routing, event management, and integration of other functionalities in the video monitoring system.

Depending upon technology, the market can be broadly segmented into analog-based VMS and IP-based VMS. Of them, the IP-based segment is predicted to gain most market share in the near future. This is because IP cameras have wide-ranging features, cost relatively less, have high image resolution, and scalability. This growing uptake of IP cameras by end-users and enterprise customers has been pushing growth in the global market for video management software. Open platform VMS underpins IP cameras with onboard analytics that accord greater business intelligence for surveillance systems.

Global Video Management Software (VMS) Market: Regional Outlook

From a geographic standpoint, Asia Pacific is slated to outshine all other regions in terms of growth on the back of swift uptake by end-users and enterprise customers of IP-based and cloud-based video surveillance solutions. The growing popularity of smart city projects and intelligent transportation systems, particularly in the fast-expanding developing economies of China and India will also likely boost the market in the region by driving demand for different VMS applications. Transportation, retail, sport stadiums, government, and Banking, Financial Services, & Insurance (BFSI) are the main end-users in the VMS market.

Global Video Management Software (VMS) Market: Competitive Analysis

To assess the competition prevailing in the global market for video management software, the report analyzes major players such as AxxonSoft, Milestone Systems, On-Net Surveillance Systems Inc., Aimetis Corporation, Exacq Technologies, 3VR, Verint Systems, Genetec, Salient Systems, and March Networks (Canada), who provide VMS solutions to entities to cater to their different security needs. The report studies their product offerings, revenues, market shares, and growth scope in the near future.

All the players running in the global Video Management Software (VMS) market are elaborated thoroughly in the Video Management Software (VMS) market report on the basis of R&D developments, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue.

