Vacuum Insulation Panels Market to 2027 -BASF SE ,Bridgestone,DOW Corning Corporation,Evonik Industries AG

Vacuum insulated panel is the form of thermal insulation consisting of a rigid core and gas-tight enclosure from which the air has evacuated. It provides better insulation performance rather than other insulation materials owing to its fact its gaining popularity that raises demand for the vacuum insulation panels market. Rules and regulations by the government regarding carbon emission and energy conservation. Also promoting and recommending the use of a vacuum insulation panel. Henceforth, these factors drive the growth of the vacuum panels market.

Vacuum insulation panels used in various applications such as in building construction, refrigeration units, and logistics to provide better insulation that fuels the growth of the vacuum insulation panels market. Rising demand for frozen food, which is to be transported that needs an insulation panel. Additionally, increasing the transportation of pharmaceutical products and medicine needs an insulation panel. These factor is driving the growth of the vacuum insulation panels market. However, shorter shelf life and heavier weight of the panel as compared to other convection material insulation panels, these factors are the key hindering factor for the growth of the market. Rapid urbanization and rising construction in the emerging nation such as India, China, Japan, Singapore, and among others are expected to drive the growth of the vacuum insulation panels market.

BASF SE

Bridgestone

DOW Corning Corporation

Evonik Industries AG

Kingspan Group LLC

LG Hausys Ltd.

Microtherm

Panasonic Corporation

Rockwool International

Thermocor

Vacuum Insulation Panels Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Raw Material (Plastic, Metal); Core Material (Silica, Fiberglass, Others); Type (Flat Panel, Special Shape Panel); End-user (Construction, Cooling and Freezing Device, Logistics, Others) and Geography

