Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market  Summary, Regional And Restraint Analysis By 2020

Scope of Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market: A timeshare is a type of vacation ownership in which multiple individuals share rights to use the property, each with his or her own allotted time frame (in its most common form, this is a fixed week each year).

The vacation ownership industry (also known as the timeshare industry) enables customers to share ownership and use of fully-furnished vacation accommodations. Typically, a purchaser acquires an interest (known as a “vacation ownership interest”) that is either a real estate ownership interest (known as a “timeshare estate”) or contractual right-to-use interest (known as a “timeshare license”) in a single resort or a collection of resort properties.

As for the global Vacation Ownership industry, the industry structure is relatively concentrated in USA. The top three manufacturers have 44.57% revenue market share in 2017. Wyndham, which has 17.40% market share in 2017, is the leader in the Vacation Ownership industry. The manufacturers following Wyndham are Marriott Vacations Worldwide and Hilton Grand Vacations, which respectively has 14.48% and 12.69% market share globally.

The competition among hotel and resort timeshare operators for sales of VOIs based principally on location, quality of accommodations, price, service levels and amenities, financing terms, quality of service, terms of property use, reservation systems and flexibility for VOI owners to exchange into time at other timeshare properties or other travel rewards. So, the main players compete based on brand name recognition and reputation international. Plus, consumer demand for products and services provided by the timeshare industry is closely linked to the performance of the general economy and is sensitive to business and personal discretionary spending levels.

❇ Timeshares

❇ Vacation/Travel Clubs

❇ Fractionals

❇ Others

❇ Private

❇ Group

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

