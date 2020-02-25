Urinary Self-Catheters Market to Flourish with an Impressive CAGR During2018 – 2028

Urinary Self-Catheters Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Urinary Self-Catheters is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Urinary Self-Catheters in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Urinary Self-Catheters Market Segment by Manufacturers

Notable Developments

Over the past few decade, a number of studies have been done to find out the best method or effective methods of intermittent self-catheterization. This has increasingly guided the use of various catheter materials in the urinary self-catheters market. New methods of coating have also come to the fore in the urinary self-catheters market. In the light of growing risk of UTI in intermittent self-catheterization, catheters where hydrophilic and gel reservoir are used have gathered steam. This has paved way for most clinically effective and cost-effective approach for patients. A few interdisciplinary studies conducted in the last five years have validated the effectiveness of antimicrobial-coated urinary self-catheters for patients. However, their high cost has offset the benefits.

Some of the key players operating in the urinary self-catheters market are Teleflex Incorporated, Medtronic plc., Hollister, Inc., Coloplast A/S, Boston Scientific Corporation, B Braun Melsungen AG, Asid Bonz GmbH, and Wellspect.

Global Urinary Self-Catheters Market: Regional Assessment

Among the various regional markets, Asia Pacific is emerging at a rapid pace over the past few years. Growing diagnosis of urinary continence, attributed to an improving health care infrastructures, has contributed to a high patient pool. That aside, the growing demands for intermittent catheters especially in male population has been boosting the Asia Pacific urinary self-catheters market. Some other regions contributing revenues to the global urinary catheters market are North America, Latin America and the Middle East, and Europe.

