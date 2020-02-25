Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market to Record Sturdy Growth by2017 – 2025

Global Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market – From FMI’s Viewpoint

The Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2). All the consumption trends and adoption patterns of the Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) are covered in the report.

TMRR, in its latest business report elaborates the current situation of the global Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) market in terms of volume (x units), value (Mn/Bn USD), production, and consumption. The report scrutinizes the market into various segments, end uses, regions and players on the basis of demand pattern, and future prospect.

In this Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

On the basis of product type, the global Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) market report covers the key segments, such as

Segmentation

The key regions analyzed in the report are Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, North America, and Latin America. North America will be a major revenue contributor during the forecast period. The presence of advanced network infrastructure and a large base of tech-savvy workforce is propelling the growth of the region. The increasing investments in sectors such as consumer goods, transportation and logistics, retail, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) are also likely to boost the demand for UCaaS solutions in the region.

Asia Pacific is expected to offer promising opportunities during the same period. The growth of the region can be attributed to the growing inclination of large enterprises towards UCaaS solutions. Moreover, the increasing establishment of offices, contact center services, and manufacturing units in emerging economies such as India and China is augmenting the growth of the region.

Global Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market: Competitive Landscape

The leading companies operating in the global UCaaS market are Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., 8×8 Inc., Fuze Inc., and West Corporation. These players are paying high attention to the integration of applications and business processes. The trend of using social media for businesses is on a rise, and combining social media with UCaaS solutions allows efficient customer relationships and strengthens marketing. As a result, players are focusing towards building ecosystems that can make social business integration captivating for enterprises. Other prominent global participants in the market are IBM Corporation, Alcatel-Lucent SA (Nokia Networks), Hewlett-Packard Development Company, Verizon Communications, and Avaya Inc.

