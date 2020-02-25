Underground Mining Equipment Market 2020-2027; In-depth Analysis by Leading Players: Atlas Copco, Boart Longyear, Caterpillar Inc., Epiroc Finl and Oy Ab, J.H. Fletcher & Co

Underground mining is performed when the minerals, rocks, stones are situated at a distance underneath the ground to be extracted with surface mining. The miners build underground rooms to work in, to take out minerals out of the mine. Mining is performed using continuous mining to cut the coal deposits from the walls. Furthermore, owing to the rising demand for increase production, advanced methods of mining are developed, which have significantly increased the application of mining equipment in the mining industry.

Leading Underground Mining Equipment Market Players:

1. Atlas Copco

2. Boart Longyear

3. Caterpillar Inc.

4. Epiroc Finl and Oy Ab

5. Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. , Ltd.

6. J. H. Fletcher and Co.

7. Komatsu Mining Corp

8. SANY GROUP

9. S and vik AB

10. thyssenkrupp AG

The growing production of coal, growing use of high capacity equipment in mining, and supporting government policies associated with mining have impacted the global underground mining equipment market positively. Nevertheless, the lack of awareness among people and the high price of equipment might hinder the growth of the global underground mining equipment market. Furthermore, the increase in industrial production and manufacturing in the developing regions would create market opportunities for underground Mining Equipment over the forecast period.

The global underground mining equipment market is segmented on the basis of application and mining type. On the basis of application, the underground mining equipment market is segmented into coal, metal, mineral. On the basis of mining type, the underground mining equipment market is segmented into strip pillar mining, room and pillar mining, and thickness-limited extraction.

Also, key Underground Mining Equipment Market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

