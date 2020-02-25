Tebufenozide Market Present Scenario and Growth Prospects with Forecast until 2018 – 2028

Global Tebufenozide Market – From FMI’s Viewpoint

leading vendors are Nippon Soda, Wings Chemical, Jingbo Agrochemicals Technology, Jiangsu Aijin Agrochemicals, and Shanghai Nuohey Chemical Technolog.

Global Tebufenozide Market: Overview

Thanks to the increasing usage of tebufenozide to control the spread of caterpillars, the global tebufenozide market is likely to witness significant rise in its valuation over the forthcoming years. The widening application array of this agrochemical as fat soluble insecticide, stretching from fruits to vegetable crops, is expected to add significantly to tebufenozide market in the long run.

Tebufenozide is extensively utilized in a number of fruit crops, such as almond, apple, peach, grapes, pear, avocado, lime and lemon. Of these, almond crops account for the most prominent demand for this agrochemical. The efficiency of tebufenozide in helping farmers keeping crops disease-free and healthy and improving to their productivity, is adding to the popularity of tebufenozide substantially, which eventually is leading to a considerable growth of this market.

The less toxic nature of tebufenozide has garnered a global approval for its usage in fruit crops. Led by growing yield of fruits, such as walnuts and almonds, the demand for tebufenozide is likely to escalate substantially in the years to come.

Global Tebufenozide Market: Trends and Opportunities

The substantial growth of the insecticides industry is having a noticeable impact on the growing demand for tebufenozide across the world. The growing demand for organic food, thanks to the rising concerns of consumers pertaining to food safety and environmental protection, is projected to propel the usage of tebufenozide in insecticides.

In addition to this, the increasing demand of this agrochemical in emerging nations is projected to create new and lucrative opportunities for tebufenozide producers over the forthcoming years. The increasing concerns over food safety are likely to act as the main factor behind this growth. The demand for tebufenozide will also be influenced by the rising demand for various methods of seed treatments, boosted by the increasing need for crop protection over the next few years.

Global Tebufenozide Market: Regional Analysis

With a large market for genetically-modified crops, North America has been presenting a higher demand for tebufenozide than other regional markets. The efficiency of tebufenozide in treating seeds is likely to maintain this demand pace in this region over the forthcoming years, ensuring the dominance of North America.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is likely to surface as the most promising regional tebufenozide market in the years to come, thanks to the augmenting need for food in Asian countries, such as India and China, propelled by the presence of a large population base. The increasing awareness regarding the negative environmental benefits offered by tebufenozide in comparison with other pesticides is also expected to boost its demand in Asia Pacific over the next few years. Brazil and Argentina are likely to drive the tebufenozide market in the Rest of the World.

Global Tebufenozide Market: Companies Mentioned in the Report

Gowan Co. LLC, SinoHarvest, and Rohm and Haas are some of the leading producers of tebufenozide across the world.

