Super Absorbent Polymer Market 2020-2027; In-depth Analysis by Leading Players: Evonik Industries AG,Demi Co, Ltd.,Formosa Plastics Corporation,LG Chem.,NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD.

Super Absorbent Polymer or SAP are polymers that can absorb a huge amount of liquid in comparison to their size. Depending upon the liquid they absorb, SAP can hold 50 to 500 times their weight. These are mainly used in personal care products such as baby diapers and sanitary napkins. In addition, super absorbent polymers are used in agricultural activities to improve water conservation in soils, healthcare industry, automotive, construction, industrial water, packaging, and others.

Leading Super Absorbent Polymer Market Players:

1. BASF SE

2. Evonik Industries AG

3. Demi Co, Ltd.

4. Formosa Plastics Corporation

5. LG Chem.

6. NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD.

7. Sanyo Chemical Industries, Ltd.

8. SONGWON

9. SUMITOMO SEIKA CHEMICALS CO.,LTD.

10. Yixing Danson Technology

The super absorbent polymer market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as an upsurge in adult population, increasing trend of compact diapers, and growing focus on agricultural activities. However, the super absorbent polymer market is restricted by the volatile raw material prices and issues related to the disposal of the synthetic super absorbent polymer, being non-biodegradable. On the other hand, government initiatives for cleanliness coupled with an emerging trend of bio-based personal care products are likely to provide growth opportunities to major market players during the forecast period.

The global super absorbent polymer market is segmented on the basis of type, application and production method. Based type, the market is segmented as natural and synthetic. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as personal care, healthcare, agriculture and horticulture, and others. The market on the basis of the production method is classified as suspension polymerization, solution polymerization, and gel polymerization.

Also, key Super Absorbent Polymer Market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

