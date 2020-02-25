South America Robotic Process Automation Market to Reach US$ 1,009.1 Mn at CAGR of 36.2% in 2027

“The South America Robotic Process Automation market accounted to US$ 64.3 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 36.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 1,009.1 Mn by 2027.” Due to the increase in the demand for network the telecom industry is facing many challenges in providing the advanced services to its customers. The issues faced by various companies are handling a huge capacity of data, developing new and advanced services, and focusing on business efficiency. Thus, by the adoption of RPA by telecom industry will allow the companies to handle the issues and reorganize its business processes. RPA will permit the companies to easily manage its back office responsibilities as well as handle large volumes of monotonous and rules-based operational processes. The above factors drive the South America Robotic Process Automation market.

Opportunities within the BPO & shared services

Robotics and automation are disruptively transforming the way businesses function. Presently, more than half of the BPO (Business Process Outsourcing) service providers across the globe are engaged into mere replication of client processes, at reduced costs. However, the rapidly advancing technological environment is imposing constant pressure on the BPOs, as their conventional methods pertain to obsolete over the coming years. In addition, the end-clients are also considering automation of processes, while selecting BPO service provider. Owing to these factors the BPO service providers are witnessed investing into robotic automation of various repetitive processes.

In coming years as RPA innovation advances, more and more BPO, shared services and captive operation initiatives are expected to become targeted for minimal or no human involvement. They would be likely to retool their business models in order to reflect higher service levels such as cost reduction, and enhanced cycle speed. This refurbished business model of the BPOs will have to incorporate RPA products. These factors are expected to drive South America Robotic Process Automation market.

RPA Cost benefits attracting the buyers

RPA provides its users with an ability to in-source and off-shore RPA managed services, which further enables them to regain governance over process without any surplus cost. The cost incurred might even be lesser than off-shore process without RPA. Furthermore, the buyers are also attracted towards the robust return on investments offered through RPA deployments.

Another factor that is significantly influencing the buyers to invest in RPA driven deals is the rising pressure on them to sustain profitability, regulatory issues and management of increasing cost of offshoring. These factors are expected to drive South America Robotic Process Automation market.

Increased demand for RPA software solutions

Although RPA is at its peak of hype cycle, the advances that are taking place in the technology along with notable success rate showcased by the early adopters has significantly increased the demand for more disruptive RPA software solutions among the large enterprises. The RPA software and service providers have been constantly directing their efforts towards innovating their existing product offerings. These initiatives taken by the market players aims to overcome the key existing challenges in the South America Robotic Process Automation market. The continuous evolution in the product innovation is thus attracting significant interest from the various end-users.

