Solid-State Drives (SSD) Technology Market 2022: Import-Export, Industry Chain Structure and Development Opportunities

The global market for solid-state drives (SSD) was valued at $23.3 billion in 2016. This market will grow from $26.8 billion in 2017 to $52.5 billion by 2022 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4% for the period of 2017-2022.

Report Scope:

This report will discuss important manufacturers, technologies, and end-user products in which SSDs are incorporated, and will provide supporting figures and insights. Key factors that are influencing demand will be highlighted. Profitability, profit margins, and distribution channel analysis are not included in this study. The aftermarket of SSDs is not considered in the scope of this study.

Report Includes:

– An analysis of the global market for solid-state drives (SSD) technology

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

– Segmentation of the market on the basis of application, end user, capacity type, interface type, and region

– Evolution of the different types of SSD technology over the forecast period

– A look at the benefits of different memory technologies and their comparisons with SSD technology

– Overview of the market drivers, restraints, and trends

– Profiles of companies related to the industry

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Introduction …………………………………………………………………………….. 1

Study Goals and Objectives…………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 1

Reasons for Doing This Study ………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 2

Scope of Report …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 2

Information Sources …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….. 2

Methodology ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 2

Supporting Content for Segmentation ………………………………………………………………………………………… 3

Regional Breakdown ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 4

Analyst’s Credentials ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 9

Related BCC Research Reports………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 9

Chapter 2: Summary and Highlights …………………………………………………………… 11

Chapter 3: Market and Technology Background …………………………………………. 17

Key Market Drivers ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 17

Data Centers, IP Traffic, and Digital Content ………………………………………………………………………………. 17

Decrease in Price of NAND Flash Memory …………………………………………………………………………………. 18

Megatrends in Personal Computing ………………………………………………………………………………………….. 19

Increased Demand for Managed Cloud Services ………………………………………………………………………… 20

Key Market Challenges ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 22

Limitations of NAND ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………….. 22

HDDs Not Yet Dead ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 22

Stable to Higher SSD Prices ……………………………………………………………………………………………………… 24

Potential Commercialization of Futuristic Storage Technologies ………………………………………………….. 26

Chapter 4: Market Breakdown by Capacity ………………………………………………… 28

Global SSD Market by Capacity Type, 2016–2022 ………………………………………………………………………….. 28

Global SSD Market for Capacity Type by Region, 2016–2022 ………………………………………………………….. 30

Chapter 5: Market Breakdown by Interface Type ………………………………………… 38

Global SSD Market by Interface Type, 2016–2022 …………………………………………………………………………. 38

Global SSD Market for Interface Type by Application, 2016–2022 ………………………………………………….. 40

Global SSD Market for Interface Type by Capacity, 2016–2022 ……………………………………………………….. 43

