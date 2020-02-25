Small Animal Imaging Market To Phenomenally Drive The Global Landscape by 2027 | Thermo Fisher Scientific, Siemens AG, Mediso Medical Imaging Systems, Life Technologies Corporation

The New Report “Small Animal Imaging Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Small animal imaging devices are used to study biological, biochemical and therapeutic processes at molecular level in small animals such as rat, mice, rabbit for gene expression and drug developments. There are many micro level medical devices that are revamped from the nuclear imaging technologies such as micro MRI, micro ultrasound imaging, micro-magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), optical Imaging (bioluminescence and fluorescence imaging), and multimodal imaging technologies, micro CT and micro PET.

Rising number of investments by the CROs in the research activities, number of the pre-clinical research studies, Growing number of pre-clinical imaging and technological advancements in imaging medical devices are driving the small animal imaging market.

1. Thermo Fisher Scientific, 2. Siemens AG, 3. Mediso Medical Imaging Systems, 4. Life Technologies Corporation, 5. Promega Corporation, 6. Miltenyi Biotech GmbH, 7. Bruker, 8. FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, 9. PerkinElmer, Inc., 10. Aspect Imaging Ltd.

What is the Market Scope?

The “Global Small Animal Imaging market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the pharmaceutical industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of 3D Printed Medical Implant with detailed market segmentation by Component, Implantation Technology, Application, End User and geography. The global Small Animal Imaging are expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Small Animal Imaging Market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global Small Animal Imaging market is segmented on the technology, reagents. Based on technology, the market is segmented into Micro-Magnetic Resonance Imaging (Micro-MRI), Optical Imaging (OI), Nuclear Imaging, Others. Based on reagents, the market is segmented into Optical Imaging Reagents, Nuclear Imaging Reagents, MRI Contrast Agents, Ultrasound Contrast Agents, CT Contrast Agents.

What is the Regional Framework?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Small Animal Imaging market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Small Animal Imaging market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

