Shunt Reactor Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type (Air Core Shunt Reactors, Oil Immersed Shunt Reactors), Voltage (Up to 200 kV, 200 to 400 kV, Above 400 kV), Phase (Single Phase, Three Phase) and Geography

Pune, Feb 25,2020 – The shunt reactor absorbs reactive power and thus increases the energy efficiency of the system. The device is commonly used for reactive power compensation in long high-voltage transmission lines and in cable systems. The shunt reactor is primarily of two types, air-core shunt reactor and oil immersed shunt reactor. The ever increasing demand for electricity and investments in the transmission and distribution infrastructure is likely to fuel the growth in the developing countries of the Asia Pacific region.

The shunt reactor market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as the addition of high voltage transmission lines and increasing demand for electricity. Also, the up-gradation of aging technology in the developed nations is further propelling the demand for shunt reactors. Alternate technologies, however, may hinder the growth of the shunt reactor market in the forecast period. On the other hand, the adoption of smart grid technology is likely to open significant opportunities for the players involved in the shunt reactor market in future.

The global shunt reactor market is segmented on the basis of type, voltage, and phase. Based on type, the market is segmented as air-core shunt reactors and oil-immersed shunt reactors. On the basis of the voltage, the market is segmented as up to 200 kV, 200-400 kV, and above 400 kV. The market on the basis of the phase is classified as single phase and three phase.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global shunt reactor market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The shunt reactor market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting shunt reactor market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the shunt reactor market in these regions.

