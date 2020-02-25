Shale Gas Processing Equipment Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Component (Compressors and Pumps, Electrical Machinery, Heat Exchangers, Internal Combustion Engines, Measuring and Controlling Devices, Others) and Geography

Sameer Joshi

Pune, Feb 25,2020 – The shale gas exploitation is one of the best substitutes for crude oil explorations, in order to meet energy demand. The development of oil and gas reserves through shale formations needs activities, such as horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing that encourage the usage of gas processing equipment. Shale gas processing equipment comprise electrical machinery, compressors and pumps, internal combustion engines, heat exchangers, and measuring devices.

The major factors that are boosting the growth of shale gas processing equipment market are the rising investments in exploration activities owing to the high demand for shale gas, upcoming natural gas pipeline projects, and advancements in drilling technology. In addition, the expansion of shale gas infrastructure is anticipated to provide significant growth opportunities for the shale gas processing equipment market growth in the coming years.

The global shale gas processing equipment market is segmented on the basis of component, which is further segmented as compressors and pumps, electrical machinery, heat exchangers, internal combustion engines, measuring and controlling devices, others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global shale gas processing equipment market based on various segments. it also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The shale gas processing equipment market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting shale gas processing equipment market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for the shale gas processing equipment market for each region.

