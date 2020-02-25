Self-Healing Grid Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Component (Hardware, Software and Services), Application (Distribution Lines, Transmission Lines), End User (Public Utility, Private Utility) and Geography

Sameer Joshi

Pune, Feb 25,2020 – The self-healing grids comprise of software, sensors, and automated controls to improve reliability and assure grid stability. It utilizes digital components and real-time communication technologies to provide real-time monitoring and rapid isolation. Hence, a self-healing grid is capable of reducing power outages and minimize their length upon their occurrence. The continuous technological advancements in the energy sector and growing power demand is leading to significant developments by the companies in the self-healing market during the forecast period.

The self-healing grid market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing need to protect electric utilities from cyber-attacks, coupled with the legislative mandates and government policies. Complexity in the generation of distributed energy is further likely to propel the market growth. However, the high initial cost involved in the deployment of self-healing grid technologies is a factor that discourages the growth of the self-healing grid market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the advancements in communication technologies and modernization of aging grid infrastructure offer lucrative opportunities for the players operating in the self-healing grid market in the future.

The “Global Self-Healing Grid Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the energy and power industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of self-healing grid market with detailed market segmentation by component, application, end user and geography. The global self-healing grid market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading self-healing grid market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global self-healing grid market is segmented on the basis of component, application, and end user. Based on component, the market is segmented as hardware and software & services. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as distribution lines and transmission lines. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as public utility and private utility.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global self-healing grid market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The self-healing grid market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

