Security Orchestration Automation and Response Market 10-Year Market Forecast and Trends Analysis Research Report2019 – 2025

Security Orchestration Automation and Response Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Security Orchestration Automation and Response is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Security Orchestration Automation and Response in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Notable Developments

In the contemporary times, the use of security orchestration automation and response systems to avert minor security threats has become imperative.

The security orchestration automation and response systems introduced by Nokia is meant to tackle security challenges associated with IoT and 5G. The distinct platform developed by the company is expected to help several end-users in security their devices and systems. Furthermore, the launch has also generated ripples across the security orchestration automation and response market. Other market vendors are also on the urge to develop cutting-edge and pragmatic solutions for security response.

Implementation of the security orchestration automation and response (SOCR) framework is an important consideration for market vendors. Hence, the market players are focusing on offering high-end services that involve training, implementation, and post-purchase assistance.

Growing Value of Data Assets to Drive Demand

The unprecedented need to protect the cyber assets of companies from external attacks has generated humongous demand within the global security orchestration automation and response market. Furthermore, the rising number of cyber-attacks and intrusions have put industrial decision makers on their toes. The IT budget of companies and organizations has increased in recent times, and this factor has also aided market growth. The high incidence of software and malware attacks that affect the integrity of operations has generated huge-scale demand within the market.

High Vulnerability of Firms to Cyber Attacks

The next decade is expected to witness rapid digital transformation and people are set to embrace new technologies. This trend shall also increase the risk of undue software attacks and data breaches. Therefore, companies and businesses are making extensive efforts to stay wary of the forces that could act as a roadblock to growth.

The use of security orchestration automation and response is a sound measure to avert the rising number of software attacks. Therefore, the total volume of revenues in the global security orchestration automation and response market are projected to touch new heights in the coming times. Despite being a low-level security hack, security orchestration automation and response has emerged as an important component of the overall cybersecurity network.

The global security orchestration automation and response market can be segmented by:

Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud

