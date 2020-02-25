Robotic Rehabilitation and Assistive Technologies Market Report Focusing on Current Trends and Leading Fortune Companies by 2019 – 2025

Global Robotic Rehabilitation and Assistive Technologies Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Robotic Rehabilitation and Assistive Technologies industry.

Notable Developments

The global robotic rehabilitation and assistive technologies market has witnessed quite a few developments over the last few years. One such development is mentioned below:

In 2017, Toronto-based Bionik Laboratories., a leading robotics and medical device company, has penned a contract with Wistron Medical Tech Holding Company, Taiwan-based design and manufacturing service partner for medical technology and diagnostic company. The agreement is meant to pave way for manufacturing and development of ARKE technology-based assistive robotic solution for the lower body.

Some of the leading market players of the global robotic rehabilitation and assistive technologies market are

Bionik Laboratories Corp

DIH Technologies Corporation (Hocoma)

Instead Technologies, Ltd

ReWalk Robotics

Intuitive Surgical Inc

Global Robotic Rehabilitation and Assistive Technologies Market: Growth Drivers

Increased Prevalence of Various Types of Disabilities to Bolster its Demand

The global robotic rehabilitation and assistive technologies market is expected to thrive on the increased need of people with mobility challenges to lead an independent life. Modern technology in robotics is helping in making the lives of disabled people easier. It is also making the functionalities of their body better.

Well-designed technology to develop companionship and care robots together with assistive speech technology is likely to propel the growth of the global robotic rehabilitation and assistive technologies market. The stakeholders are carrying on research and development to figure out how assistive robots are capable of effectively assisting differently able people. They are trying to find out ways to design innovative robots that would help them overcome the challenges of limited mobility.

Innovations such as robotic trousers are helping patients walk normally. These trousers are developed utilizing soft artificial muscles that are conditioned electrically to instigate bodily movements like standing up. Innovations such as this are likely to open up new avenues of growth for the global robotic rehabilitation and assistive technologies market in years to come.

Global Robotic Rehabilitation and Assistive Technologies Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, North America is estimated to account for a large chunk of the global robotic rehabilitation and assistive technologies market over the timeframe of forecast. Such dominance of the region is driven by the adoption of highly advanced robotic rehabilitation & assistive technologies. In addition, favorable reimbursement policies from the healthcare industry are likely to emerge as another important growth factor for the market in the region.

The global robotic rehabilitation and assistive technologies market is segmented as:

Product Type

Surveillance and Security

Humanoid

Rehabilitation

Socially Assistive

Portability

Fixed Base

Mobile

Application

Stroke

Orthopedics

Cognitive and Motor Skills

Sports

