Restorative Dentistry Market Key Trends To Watch During Forecast From 2020-2027

The global restorative dentistry market accounted to US$ 16,337.5 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 28,228.9 Mn by 2027.

The Asia Pacific remote patient monitoring market is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period owing to cheap labor and low production cost, rising disposable income, and growing concern for restorative dentistry. Additionally, the growing healthcare infrastructure is expected to equally influence the overall growth of restorative dentistry market during the forecast period.

Top Key Company Profiles include in this study:

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Danaher Corporation

3M

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

Ultradent Products, Inc.

Institut Straumann AG

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

GC Corporation

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Voco Gmbh

According to American Dental Association (ADA), as of 2018, there are 199,486 dentists working in the U.S. A recent survey of dental professionals conducted by the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD) 2015 stated that cosmetic procedures continue to be popular with patients seeking cosmetic treatments. Furthermore, the Bureau of Labor Statistics mentions that dental cosmetic procedures are projected to increase by 19% from 2016 to 2026. Thus, the growing adoption of cosmetic dental procedures and treatments, which also include the application of restorative dentistry will drive the global restorative dentistry market over the coming years.

Rising Prevalence of Tooth Decay

According to National Health Services, the prevalence of both partial and total tooth loss in adults and seniors has decreased since the early 1970s. However, significant disparities remain in some population groups related to tooth loss and insufficient dental care. Tooth loss is one of the sensitive indicators of access to dental care and overall dental health. Majority of the poor population across the world, suffer from tooth loss or decay due to factors such as periodontal diseases, injuries, accidents, and others. These problems can now be addressed or solved with the help of new age and advanced restorative dentistry.

According to the American College of Prosthodontists (ACP), 178 million Americans are missing at least one tooth. Additionally, 40 million people on an average in the United States are missing all of their teeth. The ACP estimates that this number is expected to rise over the next two decades owing to increasing cavity and tooth decay.

Moreover, according to the World Health Organization, the Global Burden of Disease Study 2016 estimated that oral diseases affected half of the world’s population (3.58 billion people) with dental caries (tooth decay) in permanent teeth being the most prevalent condition assessed. The WHO also states that periodontal (gum) disease, which is a prominent cause of tooth loss was estimated to be the 11th most prevalent disease on a global scale. The Global Burden of Disease Study 2016 estimated that oral diseases affected at least 3.58 billion people worldwide, with caries of the permanent teeth being the most prevalent of all conditions assessed. According to one of the research study conducted, in 2030, there will be more than 740 million cases of decays, missing, and filled tooth among the German population.

Product Insights

The global restorative dentistry market, based on product is segmented restorative materials, implants, prosthetics, and restorative equipment. In 2018, the restorative materials segment held the largest market share of 39.7% of the Restorative Dentistry market, by product. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to its cost-effective, high-performance solutions and often are used as a first preference by dentists, due to which the segment accounts for a maximum share. Moreover, the restorative material segment is anticipated to witness the significant growth rate of 7.5% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027 owing to cost-effective, high-performance solutions and often are used as the first preference by dentists.

Strategic Insights

Strategic acquisition and product launches were observed as the most adopted strategy in global restorative dentistry industry. Few of the recent product launch, product approval and acquisitions are listed below:

2019: Dentsply Sirona introduced Astra Tech Implant System and Ankylos and Xive to provide long-term functional and esthetic solutions for many clinical situations and patients worldwide.

2019: 3M and Bioclear entered into a partnership to provide dentists and dental schools with the techniques, tools and equipment to allow for longer lasting, stronger, and aesthetically superior composites.

2016: Straumann and Anthogyr signed a partnership agreement that enables the Swiss company to invest in Anthogyr and to address a broader section of the fast-growing tooth replacement market in China.

RESTORATIVE DENTISTRY – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

Restorative Materials

Implants

Prosthetics

Restorative Equipment

By End user

Hospitals and Clinics

Dental Laboratories

Dental Schools and Research Institutes

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany UK Italy Spain

Asia Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Australia South Korea

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE

South America (SAM) Brazil Argentina



